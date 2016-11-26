Honors and officers

The Holm Award is named in honor of John Campanius Holm, a Lutheran minister who was the first person known to have taken systematic weather observations in the American colonies.

Each year, up to 25 cooperative observers from across the nation are honored with the Holm Award for outstanding public service in the provision of daily observations in support of the climate and weather programs of the weather service. To be eligible, an individual has to be an observer for at least 20 years.

The weather service said in a release that Malakowsky provided uninterrupted daily temperature, rainfall, and snow depth readings over a span of 26 years. His observations were a vital resource to the nation's climate program, aided the local forecast office in Grand Forks in forecasting and storm verification, and were valuable to the local community at large, the release stated.

He was presented the award by Ryan Knutsvig, meteorologist-in-charge of the NWS office in Grand Forks.