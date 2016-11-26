Professional development

Swanson earns certified retirement counselor designation

Paula Swanson, vice president/financial adviser with Bell Investments, located at Bell Bank, has achieved the certified retirement counselor designation. This accredited designation helps financial advisers focus on the mass affluent market and expand their knowledge of retirement planning, investments, retirement plan design and retirement income planning.

Swanson earned a finance degree from Moorhead State University. She has been with Bell Investments since 2012 and has worked in the financial services industry for 14 years.

Duncan receives certificate of completion

Heidi Duncan has received a certificate of completion from the Department of Human Services as a certified direct support professional. Duncan earned a bachelor degree in human development family science-child development with a minor in psychology and wellness from North Dakota State University.

She is pursuing a master's degree in ABA and autism through Sage Colleges. Duncan has worked at the North Dakota Autism Center since 2011 and works with the family support services program as a QDDP-case manager.

Herringer receives full-time status

Jasmine Herringer has received full-time status with the North Dakota Autism Center as a behavior therapist.

Herringer has worked with the autism center since May. She has earned a bachelor degree in psychology with a minor in special education from the University of North Dakota.

Westby graduates from auctioneering college

Earning the honorary title of "Colonel," Andy Westby of Kindred, N.D., graduated from Reisch World Wide College of Auctioneering during the Sept. 10-18 class in Denver.

Westby successfully completed the course of instruction and training that covered all phases of auctioneering taught by 20 professional instructors at the college. Students received instruction in real estate, benefit/charity/fundraising, automobile, farm, antique and specialty auctions, and vocal training and auction law. Other subjects included business management, technology, marketing, networking, online auctions and the development of an auction chant and bid calling. During the training program, Westby received experience calling a public auction sale.

Westby specializes in ag land and commercial real estate with Goldmark Commercial Real Estate Inc. and plans to offer farmland and benefit auction services to clients throughout the region.