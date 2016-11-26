Inside Business: ND among best states for business

South Dakota ranked 10th, while Minnesota was 15th. Utah was the No. 1 state this year.

In a written statement, North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Alan Anderson said there's never been a better time to be in business in the state.

"We have worked hard and strategically to diversify the economy of North Dakota," he wrote. "Our technology, manufacturing and aviation industries are booming, allowing us to continue to be one of the top-rated places in the nation to do business."

To view the full report, visit www.forbes.com/best-states-for-business.