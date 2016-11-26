Search
    Inside Business: ND among best states for business

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 4:00 a.m.
    Sparks fly as Shannon Johns welds on a project Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015, at Epic Welding and Manufacturing in their former shop in West Fargo. Forum file photo

    FARGO—North Dakota is one of the country's best states for business, according to a new report.

    The Forbes annual list, which ranks states based on costs, labor supply, regulatory environment, current economic climate, growth prospects and quality of life, said North Dakota is the eighth best state for business.

    South Dakota ranked 10th, while Minnesota was 15th. Utah was the No. 1 state this year.

    In a written statement, North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Alan Anderson said there's never been a better time to be in business in the state.

    "We have worked hard and strategically to diversify the economy of North Dakota," he wrote. "Our technology, manufacturing and aviation industries are booming, allowing us to continue to be one of the top-rated places in the nation to do business."

    To view the full report, visit www.forbes.com/best-states-for-business.

