The company, with headquarters in Fergus Falls, Minn., made the announcement last week of its more than $250 million purchase of the 150-megawatt wind farm, which EDF Renewable Energy will design and build in 2019.

It's one step in the company's preparation to retire a coal plant in Fergus Falls in 2021. When the wind farm is completed near Merricourt, which is about 15 miles south of Edgeley, Otter Tail customers will get about 28 percent of their energy from wind.