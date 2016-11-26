Inside Business: Otter Tail Power Co. purchases wind farm in ND
MERRICOURT, N.D.—Otter Tail Power Co. has agreed to purchase a large new wind farm in southeastern North Dakota that is expected to generate enough power for more than 65,000 homes.
The company, with headquarters in Fergus Falls, Minn., made the announcement last week of its more than $250 million purchase of the 150-megawatt wind farm, which EDF Renewable Energy will design and build in 2019.
It's one step in the company's preparation to retire a coal plant in Fergus Falls in 2021. When the wind farm is completed near Merricourt, which is about 15 miles south of Edgeley, Otter Tail customers will get about 28 percent of their energy from wind.