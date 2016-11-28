A: The "quick deed" to which you refer is probably a quitclaim deed, which would transfer your entire interest in the property to someone else and possibly create gift tax issues. That's not what you want.

Another option is a revocable transfer on death deed. Like many other states, California now offers this option so that real estate can bypass probate. You would retain ownership of the condo until you die, when it would pass to the people you designate.

But please think carefully before bequeathing a home to two people, especially two who aren't related or married. What if your daughter needs to sell the house to raise cash and your partner doesn't want to move? What if your partner needs to remodel the home as she ages but your daughter refuses to share in the costs? Would one have the wherewithal to buy out the other?

Another way to avoid probate would be to create a revocable living trust that allows your partner to live in the home until her death, said Los Angeles real estate attorney Burton Mitchell. The property then could be transferred to your daughter. It may not be the right solution, especially if your partner and daughter have similar life expectancies, but it's one of many you should explore with an experienced estate planning attorney.

Q: I use only two credit cards. But I have several credit cards I never use. When the cards expire, the issuers send me new ones. I just received two more cards, with new expiration dates, which I will not use. I keep hearing that cancellation of cards results in lower credit scores. How can I cancel all the unused cards I have without affecting my 797 score, and how can I stop them from sending me new ones without my authorization?

A: Your issuers can continue sending you new cards until the accounts are canceled. Your "authorization" isn't necessary once you've applied for the card. Some credit card companies will close an account that hasn't been used in more than a year, but others will keep accounts open hoping you'll start using the cards again someday.

Having several credit cards is typically good for your scores — of which you have many, by the way, not just one. But you don't have to keep unwanted cards forever. If your scores are in the high 700s you can close the occasional credit card account.

What you don't want to do is shut down a bunch of cards at once, or close your highest limit cards. Credit scoring formulas are sensitive to the amount of your available credit you're using. Anything that significantly reduces the amount of available credit you have can hurt your scores.

Q: This is just to add to your observation that credit scores tend to improve after a bankruptcy. I filed Chapter 13, which required a five-year repayment plan. At that point my score was around 640. The day of the discharge, I was able to get a car loan at 3% interest. Also, the bankruptcy dropped off my credit reports seven years from the filing date, and my scores actually dropped a good bit.

A: It's pretty unusual for scores to go down after a bankruptcy drops off your credit reports. It's possible you weren't looking at the same type of score because there are many different formulas in use. It also could be there were other changes that happened simultaneously, such as a high balance on a credit account or an old, paid-off loan that a creditor stopped reporting.

It's not unusual, though, for someone who completes a Chapter 13 to get a competitive rate on a loan where there's collateral, such as an auto loan, assuming he has a job, credit score expert John Ulzheimer said.

"Debt free plus employed equals not a bad risk, especially if they put down a decent down payment," Ulzheimer said.

Liz Weston, certified financial planner, is a personal finance columnist for NerdWallet. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the "Contact" form at asklizweston.com. Distributed by No More Red Inc.