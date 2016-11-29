The Crown Plaza, 4487 Calico Drive S., was built by Greg Stephens, and his store, Crown Jewels, anchors the strip mall's south end. Straus for Men next door, and a third unit is still available for lease.

The two businesses will host grand opening celebrations Thursday, Dec. 1, through Saturday, Dec. 3.

Crown Jewels

Stephens is the third generation of his family to own Crown Jewels. His grandfather, Erland "Al" Lundeen, started the business in 1962 in downtown Fargo. It moved to the 25th Street Market in 2000.

Stephens said that location served the store well, but he decided to build his own store in order to grow the business and improve its visibility.

"You kind of blend in when you're in a bigger mall area like that with many other tenants. We just wanted higher traffic," he said. "Certainly, 45th Street is very busy and our visibility is further improved by our signage. We just think we stand out a little bit more."

At 2,700 square feet, the new location is also nearly three times larger than the former space. Stephens said they've been able to increase their entire selection, including custom designs by Ron Peterson, their longtime goldsmith.

Crown Jewels will offer 20 percent off jewelry during the grand opening festivities.

"We're excited to be here and thankful for all of our past and present customers that have helped us make this move," Stephens said. "We're excited about the future and what this new location will hold."

Straus for Men

Despite last-minute construction chaos Monday morning, Nov. 28, Straus for Men owner Chad Herring said he felt relatively calm.

"We're just really excited. I'm past the nerves," he said. "That was the eight months leading up to this trying to get the package put together. I'm just really excited about being able to carry on the legacy."

Herring is the stepson of John Stern, one of the previous owners of Straus Clothing. He decided to resurrect the store, which closed in January, after the company he was working for was sold and operations were moved to Denver.

Stern gave Herring his blessing and agreed to serve as a consultant for two years.

Herring will carry traditional brands such as S. Cohen, and with new lines like Psycho Bunny, 34 Heritage and James Tattersall he hopes to attract a younger demographic.

The store will also sell gift items such as Duke Cannon personal care products, fine leather goods and books.

Straus for Men will offer 20 to 40 percent off select merchandise during the grand opening and through Christmas.

IF YOU GO

What: Crown Jewels and Straus for Men Grand Opening

When: Thursday through Sunday

Where: 4487 Calico Drive S., Fargo