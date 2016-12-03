North Dakota, Minnesota bankruptcies

Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court

North Dakota

Curtis Lembcke, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

Paul D. Witteman and Michelle R. Witteman, Mohall, Chapter 11

Rebecca J. Flatness, West Fargo, Chapter 7

Michael S Thomas, Minot, Chapter 7

Sheila R. Grube, Mandan, Chapter 7

Jerald Medenwaldt and Maxine Medenwaldt, Wahpeton, Chapter 7

Brent Durand, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

James Dale Farber, Bismarck, Chapter 7

Tracy D. McIntyre and Cherri L. McIntyre, Minot, Chapter 7

Norman Scott Peters, Leonard, Chapter 7

Jayme Rachelle Kershaw, Fargo, Chapter 7

Lindsay Stough and John V Stough, II, Minot, Chapter 7

Matthew R Peitzman, Minot, Chapter 7

Terry J Lorentzen, Glen Ullin, Chapter 13

Jeani Linna Borchert and Anthony John Knopik, Bismarck, Chapter 13

Patrick J Freund, Cando, Chapter 13

Michael Earl McKeehan and Susan Lynn McKeehan, Park River, Chapter 7

Judd Mondry, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court

Minnesota

Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

Laralyn Mariesa RiverWind and Joseph Haozous RiverWind, Richwood, Chapter 7

Jesse Lewis Malvin and Tonya Marie Malvin, Osakis, Chapter 13

Adrienne Anne Mason, Verndale, Chapter 7