North Dakota, Minnesota bankruptcies
Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.
Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.
Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.
Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court
North Dakota
Curtis Lembcke, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Paul D. Witteman and Michelle R. Witteman, Mohall, Chapter 11
Rebecca J. Flatness, West Fargo, Chapter 7
Michael S Thomas, Minot, Chapter 7
Sheila R. Grube, Mandan, Chapter 7
Jerald Medenwaldt and Maxine Medenwaldt, Wahpeton, Chapter 7
Brent Durand, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
James Dale Farber, Bismarck, Chapter 7
Tracy D. McIntyre and Cherri L. McIntyre, Minot, Chapter 7
Norman Scott Peters, Leonard, Chapter 7
Jayme Rachelle Kershaw, Fargo, Chapter 7
Lindsay Stough and John V Stough, II, Minot, Chapter 7
Matthew R Peitzman, Minot, Chapter 7
Terry J Lorentzen, Glen Ullin, Chapter 13
Jeani Linna Borchert and Anthony John Knopik, Bismarck, Chapter 13
Patrick J Freund, Cando, Chapter 13
Michael Earl McKeehan and Susan Lynn McKeehan, Park River, Chapter 7
Judd Mondry, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court
Minnesota
Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.
Laralyn Mariesa RiverWind and Joseph Haozous RiverWind, Richwood, Chapter 7
Jesse Lewis Malvin and Tonya Marie Malvin, Osakis, Chapter 13
Adrienne Anne Mason, Verndale, Chapter 7