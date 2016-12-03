Search
    North Dakota, Minnesota bankruptcies

    By Forum staff reports Today at 1:03 a.m.

    Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.

    Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.

    Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

    Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court

    North Dakota

    Curtis Lembcke, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Paul D. Witteman and Michelle R. Witteman, Mohall, Chapter 11

    Rebecca J. Flatness, West Fargo, Chapter 7

    Michael S Thomas, Minot, Chapter 7

    Sheila R. Grube, Mandan, Chapter 7

    Jerald Medenwaldt and Maxine Medenwaldt, Wahpeton, Chapter 7

    Brent Durand, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    James Dale Farber, Bismarck, Chapter 7

    Tracy D. McIntyre and Cherri L. McIntyre, Minot, Chapter 7

    Norman Scott Peters, Leonard, Chapter 7

    Jayme Rachelle Kershaw, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Lindsay Stough and John V Stough, II, Minot, Chapter 7

    Matthew R Peitzman, Minot, Chapter 7

    Terry J Lorentzen, Glen Ullin, Chapter 13

    Jeani Linna Borchert and Anthony John Knopik, Bismarck, Chapter 13

    Patrick J Freund, Cando, Chapter 13

    Michael Earl McKeehan and Susan Lynn McKeehan, Park River, Chapter 7

    Judd Mondry, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court

    Minnesota

    Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

    Laralyn Mariesa RiverWind and Joseph Haozous RiverWind, Richwood, Chapter 7

    Jesse Lewis Malvin and Tonya Marie Malvin, Osakis, Chapter 13

    Adrienne Anne Mason, Verndale, Chapter 7

