Inside Business: Fargo insulation installer among nation's best
FARGO—A Fargo insulation installer was recognized as one of the country's best at a recent national competition in Denver.
Thomas Pilon, an employee with Fargo's Cullen Insulation Inc., received a $500 cash prize as runner-up in a preliminary round of the America's Best Insulation Installer Competition, which was Nov. 12.
Missouri's Steve Bishop took first place and a $1,000 cash prize for winning the competition that was started in 2003 by manufacturer Johns Manville and insulation contractor organization Insulate America.