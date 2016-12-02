Construction should start soon, he said, and the restaurant is expected to open there between April and June.

Diners can expect the same menu and concept as the original restaurant, Weng said, but a second location will give the eatery more capacity and allow it to keep up with rising demand. He said things will likely get busier once the new Sanford Health medical center opens in south Fargo, bringing even more people to town looking for a place to eat.

"We just need more seatings," he said.

Weng said the second location, which will occupy a unit at the Time Square West strip mall, will be larger than its existing restaurant. The new location will feature private rooms that can be reserved for parties and special events, he said.