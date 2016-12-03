Prairie Business announces 40 Under 40

The magazine publishes a list of the region's top 40 professionals under the age of 40 every December. Those from the area named to the list include (all are from Fargo unless otherwise noted):

Andy Bartsch, partner/director of Electrical Engineering, Obermiller Nelson Engineering; Mike Bittner, traffic engineer/office manager, KLJ, West Fargo; Mandel Cameron, project manager, EAPC Architects Engineers; Kayce Halley, partner, Eide Bailly; Dan Hicks, commercial real estate agent, Property Resources Group and owner, HomeDesign and Supply.

Cole Keney, relationship manager, Alerus; Michelle Killoran, chief financial officer, Scheels; Nicholas Killoran, founder/president, Great North Insurance Services, West Fargo; Kurt Lysne, water resources group leader, Moore Engineering Inc., West Fargo; Jacob Manly, owner, Limelight Builders/Bulls-Eye Lawn Care/Black Diamond Cattle Co./Bastille Venture Partners.

Steve Mattern, general operations manager, Midco; Eric Mauch, CEO, Razor Consulting Solutions Inc.; Kia Mikesh, vice president, North Dakota Grain Inspection; AnnaLisa Nash, manager of global trade and compliance, Bobcat/Doosan, West Fargo; Jade Rosenfeldt, partner/attorney, Vogel Law Firm, Moorhead.

Jonathan Shilling, vice president of sales and marketing, General Equipment and Supplies Inc.; Peter Stenehjem, president, First International Bank and Trust; Todd Stewart, North Dakota safety manager, Mortenson; Sara Wald, vice president of outreach, North Dakota State University Foundation and Alumni Association.

To see the complete list of this year's 40 Under 40, visit www.prairiebizmag.com.