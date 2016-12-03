Contributions (Dec. 3, 2016)

The $1,071 donation was made on Tuesday, Nov. 29, also known as the global day of giving #GivingTuesday.

Roger Maris Cancer Center receives $19,000

The Roger Maris Cancer Center received $19,254 from SpartanNash, Family Fare Supermarkets on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Four Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead Family Fare supermarkets hosted their annual "61 for 61" fundraiser cookouts in partnership with 107.9 the Fox and other local businesses, with all proceeds benefiting the Roger Maris Cancer Center.

Family Fare Supermarkets also held a retail scan program in October, giving customers an opportunity to donate to the Roger Maris Cancer Center while at the checkout register.

More than $11,000 was raised during the "61 for 61" cookouts and the retail scan program. That was combined with an $8,000 commitment from SpartanNash, Family Fare's parent company.

During the past 13 years, SpartanNash and its Family Fare stores have donated more than $220,000 to the Roger Maris Cancer Center.

Great Plains receives 700 food baskets

The Great Plains Food Bank has received a $5,000 contribution from AT&T for 700 food baskets for North Dakota senior citizens in need.

AT&T volunteers built the food baskets at the food bank on Thursday, Dec. 1.