Hires and promotions (Dec. 3, 2016)

Welle joins Essentia Health in Detroit Lakes

Emily Welle, a psychiatrist, has joined the Behavioral Health Department at the Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic in Detroit Lakes, Minn. Welle provides behavioral health services for people ages 17 and older.

Welle earned a medical degree from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine in Grand Forks, where she also completed a residency in psychiatry.

Sorby promoted at Family HealthCare

Family HealthCare in Fargo has promoted Julie Sorby to director of community development. Sorby has been with Family HealthCare since 2013.

She earned a bachelor of science degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead and has 20 years of experience in the nonprofit industry.

Aldevron adds four to staff

Allison Busta, Christopher Sebastiano, Neil Larson and David Bye have joined Aldevron in Fargo as biomanufacturing operators. Busta and Sebastiano are in the company's GMP-Source department, Neil Larson is director of quality and regulatory, and Bye is in the research grade area.

Busta is a 2014 graduate of Concordia College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in biology. Before joining Aldevron, she was employed at Cargill in West Fargo.

Sebastiano graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville in 2015. He earned a bachelor of science degree in chemistry and was previously employed at Brammer Bio in Alachua, Fla.

Bye, a 2012 graduate of Minnesota State University Moorhead, earned a bachelor degree in chemistry education. He previously taught chemistry at Moorhead High School.

Before joining Aldevron, Larson was employed at Mylan, a global pharmaceutical company. He worked at the company's Canonsburg, Pa., office and was senior manager of global quality operations.

Larson earned a bachelor of science degree in chemistry and math from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas.

Crooke joins Cornerstone Dental

Cornerstone Dental in Fargo has hired Benton Crooke as a dental hygienist. He graduated from University of North Dakota with a bachelor degree in biology and Minnesota State Community and Technical College with an associate of applied science degree in dental hygiene.

Kraft joins Flom Property Group

Flom Property Group of Keller Williams Roers Realty in Fargo has hired Tina Kraft as a buyer's specialist.

Berogan joins American Crystal Sugar

Heidi Berogan has joined American Crystal Sugar Company in Moorhead as director of accounting.

She earned a bachelor of accountancy from the University of North Dakota. She is a

certified public accountant with over 18 years of experience in the field, including her

most recent position as internal audit manager at RDO Equipment Co. She spent

10 years at MDU Resources Group, with headquarters in Bismarck, working in

various accounting and compliance roles. Before that, she spent over four years in

corporate accounting for a software consulting services firm in the Washington, D.C.,

metro area.

Kusler promoted at Gate City Bank

Ashton Kusler has been promoted to personal loan officer for Gate City Bank at the bank's Bismarck Sunrise office. She has been with Gate City Bank since 2012 and was previously a personal banker.

Kusler graduated from North Dakota State University, where she earned a degree in emergency management. She is an active member of the Mandan Progress Organization and Bismarck Optimist Club.

Reep promoted to North Dakota managing principal

Dennis Reep, formerly the North Dakota water resources program lead at the HDR office in Bismarck, was recently promoted to North Dakota managing principal for HDR in Bismarck.

Reep joined HDR three years ago. He has more than 31 years of experience in the water resources industry and spent three years in state government and more than 25 years in federal government.

He is a professional engineer who is registered in four states, is a certified flood plain manager, and has a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering.

Fevig joins Sanford Health

Mariah Fevig recently joined the internal medicine team at the Sanford Southpointe Clinic in Fargo.

Fevig earned a graduate degree from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. She is board-certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Program. She specializes in internal medicine and is accepting new patients.

Discovery Benefits hires four, promotes one

Discovery Benefits in Fargo has hired four new employees and promoted one.

Erica Halverson joined the company as accounting director. Abagale Schule, Melony Berg and Reno Walker were hired as participant services specialists.

Shay Rasmussen was promoted to participant services supervisor-strategic partnerships. Rasmussen started with Discovery Benefits in 2015 as a participant services specialist. Before working at Discovery Benefits, she was the manager at Almost Famous Body Piercing and the assistant warehouse manager at Body Star Inc.

Tschida joins Apex Engineering

Craig Tschida has joined Apex Engineering Group in Fargo as a graduate engineer in the company's municipal practice.

Tschida earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University. Before joining Apex, was a senior technical submittal coordinator at DeZurik Inc. in Sartell, Minn., and an engineer in training at Widseth Smith Nolting.

Benda joins Houston Engineering

Melissa Benda has joined Houston Engineering in Fargo as a human resources generalist.

Benda earned a bachelor of science degree in business from North Dakota State University.

Her previous employers include The Village Family Service Center in Fargo as a human resources generalist and assistant, and U.S. Bank as a human resources business partner. She has more than seven years of experience in the human resources field.