Honors and officers (Dec. 3, 2016)

Eckholm and Rogers are charter members of the Bold and Blue Toastmasters Club of Fargo.

Paustian, Quamme recognized at NDWPCC

Tim Paustian and Michael Quamme of Apex Engineering Group of Fargo were recognized at the 2016 North Dakota Water and Pollution Control Conference.

Paustian received the George Warren Fuller Award, which recognizes professionals for their commitment and contribution to water-related topics. The award is given out annually to a member of the American Water Works Association in each state.

Quamme was named the Young Professional of the Year for his leadership and dedication to the water industry. He is an active member of the Water Environment Federation and AWWA.

Nelson, Halverson elected to Sons of Norway positions

Elaine M. Nelson of Fargo was elected international treasurer and Steven M. Halverson of Fargo was elected District 4 director at the recent Sons of Norway 2016 International Convention in Tacoma, Wash.

Nelson, a Sons of Norway member for 47 years, was international board director for 10 years, and has participated in the benefits, finance and auditing committees. She has held positions of treasurer, counselor, vice-president and president in her local and district lodges.

Under Nelson's leadership, new lodges were formed in Dickinson, Crosby and Cando, N.D. Retired, Nelson serves outside the organization as treasurer of the Knox Union Cemetery and vice president of the Prairie Rose Condo Association. She was formerly president of the American Legion Auxiliary and earned diplomas from Leeds High School and the Minot Business College.

Halverson's four-year term begins immediately as director of District 4, which includes the states of Montana and North Dakota and the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta. A Sons of Norway member since 1985, Halverson was president of Kringen Lodge from 2003-2005 and has served on international and District 4 convention committees.

He is the founder and president of Heartland Trust Co. in Fargo. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees in business economics from North Dakota State University. He is also co-founder of the Association of Independent Trust Cos. and has served on the Fargo, North Dakota/Hamar, Norway, Sister City Committee since 2005.

2 graduate, 1 participates in Emerging Leadership Institute

Brad Krogstad and Travis Wieber have graduated from the American Council of Engineering Companies of North Dakota Emerging Leadership Institute of Bismarck. The three-year program fosters emerging engineering leaders by teaching skills and competencies CEOs have identified as critical components of leadership success.

Krogstad works in the Municipal group in Bismarck. He earned a bachelor degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University. Krogstad has led the civil engineering design for major projects such as Shiloh Christian School Arts and Athletic Complex, Sunrise Town Centre, Lions (Hillside) Park and Pool, and Whispering Bay in Bismarck and 4 Bears Casino and Event Center in Newtown.

Wieber works in the Surface Transportation group in Fargo. He earned a bachelor degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University. Wieber has led several transportation projects, including the Watford City bypass, Sheyenne Street reconstruction in Fargo and East Century Avenue reconstruction in Bismarck.

Cassie McNames is participating in the program and will graduate in 2017. She works in the Structural Group in West Fargo.