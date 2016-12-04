People have asked if the change is due to a workforce shortage or recent construction, said Anna Weisenburger, Usher's general manager and events coordinator.

"This isn't a negative thing. We're just flipping our focus and changing how we want to present ourselves to Fargo-Moorhead," she said. "It will provide us with several different options as far as events, dinners and things like that. We've been at this a long time now and it was just time to do something different. If you don't change, you're never going to grow."

Business manager Nate Sauvageau said the decision was made in response to a five-year business analysis that showed catering and events continue to make up a growing portion of the restaurant's sales.

"When we went through everything over the last five years, we decided we were going to look at our strengths and try to capitalize on those," he said. "Lunch has never, ever been a huge portion of our business. We thought all the effort that was going into that could maybe be directed better at these events."

More than 'burgers and BLTs'

There is no plan to get rid of the pub menu and favorites like bangers and mash or the hot-beef sandwich, Weisenburger said, but by remaining closed during lunch their chefs will have time to get more creative with the dinner menu.

"We're shifting things a little bit to showcase our chef's talent rather than just putting out burgers and BLTs," she said.

For example, they plan to heavily promote hand-rolled pastas and fresh fish of the day.

"We'll have more-frequent menu changes and more than one special at times," Sauvageau said. "Our sous chef does an amazing job of hand-rolled pastas, so we're going to have a lot more of that on the menu paired with some exotic proteins."

Catering and events

Usher's has found a niche hosting weddings and events for parties of 200 or less. Weisenburger said it's a part of the business they hope to continue to grow.

"There's a demand for it in Fargo-Moorhead. ... Parties of less than 200 people don't want to rent out a big facility," she said. "We're trying to focus on those sorts of weddings and events."

They also recently invested in a mobile food truck with an industrial kitchen that will allow the them to cater more events off site.

Whether it's a formal event like a wedding or something casual like the Rare Beer Picnic at Junkyard Brewing, the Usher's staff has always enjoyed private events and looks forward to doing more, Sauvageau said.

BUSINESS PROFILE

What: Usher's House

Where: 700 1st Ave. N., Moorhead

Contact: (218) 287-0080

Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday