FARGO—Coldwell Banker has returned to Fargo-Moorhead after the previous local franchisee closed this fall.

The franchise announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, that Fargo's Element Realty is now a member of its network, which includes about 3,000 offices globally. It will do business as Coldwell Banker Element Realty.

Element Realty, 4610 Amber Valley Parkway, was founded in 2014 by Nick Olson, who is co-owner and broker with Bryce Huotari. The company has 17 residential and four commercial agents, an increase from the 11 it had two years ago.

Olson said joining Coldwell Banker could help the firm grow as it gains access to online and proprietary tools from the franchise, not to mention the boost to its agent recruiting power and appeal to new or existing residents who recognize the brand.

"Our operation's going to run very similar to what we have done in the past, and our ownership didn't change. We're still going to have the local flavor that we have had in the past," he said. "The biggest thing is going to be for our sellers and our buyers, just with those tools that they're going to be utilizing."

The Coldwell Banker name was most recently attached locally to Fargo's Coldwell Banker First Realty, which closed Oct. 14. The company had 59 licensed agents in August, but saw that number drop by the fall. Dozens moving to Dakota Plains Realty and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties, among other local offices.

Even before the closure became official, a national spokesman for the franchise suggested Coldwell Banker wouldn't be out of the community for long.

"Coldwell Banker has been in Fargo and surrounding areas for many, many years, and we are committed to the market and salute the agents who represent us in the city," spokesman David Siroty told The Forum in September.

Olson said Element Realty was approached by Coldwell Banker representatives in September about becoming a new franchisee, an option he said fit well with his firm's growth strategy.

"Obviously we want to grow our company," he said. "That being said, we want the right people, and we want good people doing good business."