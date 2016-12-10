For the new report released last week, finance website WalletHub looked at identity theft complaints per capita, the average loss due to fraud and other statistics in each state and the District of Columbia.

North Dakota ranked 49th for the number of complaints per capita, 41st for the average loss to online identity theft and 51st for fraud and other complaints per capita, helping the state rank 47th out of 51 for its overall vulnerability.

Minnesota, meanwhile, was said to be more vulnerable, ranking 16th overall. Minnesota also tied with 18 other states to rank first in a "policy" category, meaning these states' policies make them the most vulnerable in the country.