New yoga studio, juice bar open in south Fargo

Brady Sprague and Krystle Kvidt own Haute Yogis and the accompanying juice bar, Aloha Fresh.

Sprague said the heat in the studio is meant to "be your friend."

"The whole point of the hot room is to help your muscles heat up faster and your body to detox through sweat," he said. "Also, through elevated heat you're going to have a higher heart rate as well."

"Instead of going to run for 10 miles, you can come here and get all of it in one class," Kvidt added.

Kvidt's father, Dewey Kvidt, got her interested in doing yoga as a young girl. Dewey Kvidt was a longtime employee of the Grand Forks Herald who was well-known for being physically active. He died in 2005 and Kvidt opened the Fargo studio and another in her hometown of Grand Forks in his honor.

Above the door reads a prayer from his funeral: "May you be filled with loving kindness. May you be well. May you be peaceful and at ease. May you be happy."

Registered yoga school

Kvidt earned a 200-hour registered yoga Instructor certification with Corepower Yoga while living in Minneapolis. She furthered her training by completing a 500-hour course at Cloud Nine Yoga at the Hawaiian Sanctuary. She is now able to offer 200-hour training to become a registered yoga instructor.

Sprague, who was trained by Kvidt, was initially skeptical of yoga.

"At the time, I was a hockey player who thought yoga was just for chics. ... It's a really great workout. It was very humbling to go there and be put to shame by these women," he said.

Sprague said yoga benefits anyone regardless of age, gender or athletic ability.

"A guy wouldn't feel out of place here," Kvidt said. "We have male instructors. Half the class may be guys. Or half the class is older people and the other half are students. It's a good variety. We try to open it up to everyone."

In addition to yoga, the business offers spin classes. The studios are also available for private events. Haute Yogis offers birthday and bridal party packages and sports team packages.

Aloha Fresh

Kvidt and Sprague traveled the country visiting different juice bars to find inspiration for Aloha Fresh. The couple personally designed the entire menu of juices, smoothies, tonic elixir shots, acai bowls and salads.

Everything on the menu is 100 percent organic, gluten-free and dairy-free. The juices are fresh-pressed, never from concentrate.

Sprague said the juice bar goes hand-in-hand with the yoga studio and spin room.

"We want to continue our healthiness to when they enter and exit the studio," he said.

They hope to attract outside clientele as well.

"We just want to try to educate people on being healthy and what it does for your body," he said.

"Taking your medicine every day is coming here. Truly," Kvidt added.

BUSINESS PROFILE

What: Haute Yogis and Aloha Fresh

Where: 5257 27th St. S., Fargo

Contact: (701) 360-2623

Online: www.haute-yogis.com