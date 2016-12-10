Hires and promotions (Dec. 10, 2016)

Fabrico has worked with the U.S. Beet Sugar Association since February 2013 and before that worked for a congressional campaign in upstate New York.

Drew joins Boys and Girls Club

Ethan Drew has joined the Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley based in Fargo.

Ethan Drew will oversee the Youth Commission and Boys and Girls Club youth development programs at the Fargo Youth Center.

He began his career as a youth development professional at Centennial Elementary in Fargo and earned a degree in English education from North Dakota State University. He has worked in the management field for the past several years.

Cornerstone promotes Thompson, welcomes Hurst

Sam Thompson has been promoted to mortgage loan processor-closer at Cornerstone Bank in Fargo. Thompson joined Cornerstone Bank as a customer service representative in January 2016. He is a 2008 graduate of North Dakota State University with a major in business administration.

Joline Hurst has joined Cornerstone Bank as a home equity specialist in Fargo. She earned a bachelor's of business administration degree at Olivet College in Olivet, Mich. She has over 11 years of customer service experience.

Maattala joins Park Co. Realtors

Daro Maattala has joined Park Co. Realtors of Fargo as a Realtor specializing in residential real estate and lake property. Maattala has worked in the technology communications business for the past 25 years. He is licensed in North Dakota and Minnesota and is a member of the National Association of Realtors.

Monson joins Ramsey National Bank

Nate Monson has been hired as a mortgage loan officer at Ramsey National Bank in Fargo.

Monson graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead and has over 30 years of experience in the real estate industry.

GoodBulb hires Fischer

Shara Fischer has been hired as operations and project manager for GoodBulb of Fargo. Fischer earned a bachelor of science degree in financial management from the University of North Dakota. She is active in the Fargo Kiwanis Club, United Way of Cass Clay and the city of Fargo Planning Commission.

Before joining GoodBulb, Fischer was a relationship banker for Alerus Financial.

Kilbourne Group hires three

Kilbourne Group has hired three employees.

Melissa Rademacher has joined as a business development manager. Rademacher graduated from North Dakota State University with a bachelor of science degree in fashion merchandising and business. Her roles in retail management have ranged from design consultant, general manager, store manager and clothing and accessory buyer, to director of marketing and ecommerce for retailers including Scheels, Vanity, Anthropologie, Abercrombie and Fitch and more. She was most recently general manager of the Moorhead Center Mall.

Michael Orth has joined as a Kilbourne construction management project manager. Orth graduated from NDSU with a master's degree in ag economics. Most recently, he was an estimator/project manager with PACES Lodging Corp. and a project manager with Terra Pacific Midwest.

Keith Leier has joined as a Kilbourne construction management project manager. Leier graduated from NDSU with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering. He has a background in project management, engineering design and large-scale projects, where his most recent role was with Metropolitan Mechanical Contractors. His past work experiences in commercial construction span from Fargo to Minneapolis and include hospitals, lab and research facilities, office complexes, commercial kitchens and parking structures.

Nelson appointed at Northwestern Mutual

Jesse Nelson has been appointed financial representative by Northwestern Mutual in Fergus Falls, Minn. He will be associated with Northwestern Mutual of Fargo.

Before joining Northwestern Mutual, Nelson was an accountant at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls, Minn.

He received a bachelor of science degree in finance with a certificate in business analytics from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Nelson is an active member of Club Bravo, an organization in his Army National Guard unit that

provides a safe environment to boost morale and camaraderie within the unit. He is also a member of the VFW and the American Legion.

Fuchs joins Essentia in Detroit Lakes, Park Rapids

Nurse practitioner Timothy Fuchs has joined the behavioral health department at the Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic in Detroit Lakes, Minn. He will also care for patients at the Essentia Health-Park Rapids (Minn.) Clinic.

Fuchs has more than 20 years of experience caring for patients in the behavioral health field, both as a registered nurse and a nurse practitioner. Fuchs earned a master's degree in nursing from the University of Wyoming in Laramie. He is certified as a psychiatric/mental health nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Hauge joins Payroll Professional's

Payroll Professional's of Fargo has hired Brandon Hauge as an EFT data analyst. He graduated from North Dakota State University with a bachelor of science in accounting.

Miller added to Catholic Charities staff

Tesia Miller has joined Catholic Charities North Dakota as an adoption worker in the Adults Adopting Special Kids program in the Fargo office.

Miller graduated from Concordia College with a bachelor's degree in social work and a sociology degree.