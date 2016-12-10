Search
    Building Permits (Dec. 10, 2016)

    By Forum staff reports Today at 4:15 a.m.

    Moorhead

    Adams Development, 3022 38th Ave. S., new residential, $105,000

    Adams Development, 3028 38th Ave. S., new residential, $110,000

    Adams Development, 3034 38th Ave. S., new residential, $120,000

    Naseth Construction Inc., 1901 1st Ave. N., nonresidential remodeling, $45,400

    Kraus-Anderson Construction, 101 11th St. S., nonresidential remodeling, $65,000

    Eid-Co, 3726 34th St. S., new residential, $215,000

    Fargo

    Thomsen Homes, 3018 S. Prairie Farm Circle, new residential, $215,000

    Kilbourne Construction Management, 217 Roberts St., foundation, $422,352

    Stoutland Construction, 801 Broadway, commercial remodeling, $250,000

    Meridian Commercial Construction, 4770 S. Amber Valley Parkway, new commercial, $302,000

    Meridian Commercial Construction, 4770 S. Amber Valley Parkway, parking lot, $69,550

    1254 3rd St. N., garage, $25,000

    Waters Construction, 1201 S. Westrac Drive, commercial remodeling, $128,000

    Olaf Anderson Construction, 225 4th St. N., public building, $19,324,350

    Olaf Anderson Construction, 225 4th St. N., parking lot, $405,000

    Clarion Construction Inc., 4950 13th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $260,000

    Darin Luebke Contracting, 178 S. Prairiewood Drive, residential remodeling, $250,000

    Roers Construction Inc., 2920 S. Calico Drive, new multiple, $1,352,000

    Roers Construction Inc., 2900 S. Calico Drive, new multiple, $1,352,000

    Roers Construction Inc., 2860 S. Calico Drive, new multiple, $1,352,000

    Roers Construction Inc., 2840 S. Calico Drive, new multiple, $1,352,000

    Syncorp Inc., 3441 45th St. S., commercial remodeling, $100,000

    Viking Homes, 5827 S. Autumn Drive, new residential, $340,000

    94 18th Ave. N., residential remodeling, $42,500

    1607 7th St. S., residential remodeling, $25,000

    Best Choice Construction, 3644 S. Cordova Loop, new residential, $200,000

    Best Choice Construction, 3638 S. Cordova Loop, new residential, $200,000

    701 N. University Drive, commercial remodeling, $20,000

    West Fargo

    Morgan Forness, 2101 19th Ave. N.W., residential remodeling, $71,300

    Norsk Builders, 908 Riverwood Drive, foundation, $120,000

    Monarch Homes, 3831 E. Reserve Drive, residential remodeling, $32,000

    Ed Sheely, 2009 5th St. E., residential remodeling, $30,000

    Heritage Homes, 2608 E. McLeod Drive, new residential, $288,000

    Kava Construction, 1002 W. Main Ave., commercial, $179,750

    Stone Ridge Builders, 1408 River St., new residential, $450,000

    Remodeling by Foss, 3163 Bluestem Drive, commercial remodeling, $88,000

    Titan Homes, 2714 2nd St. E., new residential, $430,000

    Gateway Building Systems, 630 9th St. N.W. #3, commercial, $570,000

    PWA I, 1409 14th Ave. E., garages, $76,400

    PWA I, 1415 14th Ave. E., garages, $63,600

