Building Permits (Dec. 10, 2016)
Moorhead
Adams Development, 3022 38th Ave. S., new residential, $105,000
Adams Development, 3028 38th Ave. S., new residential, $110,000
Adams Development, 3034 38th Ave. S., new residential, $120,000
Naseth Construction Inc., 1901 1st Ave. N., nonresidential remodeling, $45,400
Kraus-Anderson Construction, 101 11th St. S., nonresidential remodeling, $65,000
Eid-Co, 3726 34th St. S., new residential, $215,000
Fargo
Thomsen Homes, 3018 S. Prairie Farm Circle, new residential, $215,000
Kilbourne Construction Management, 217 Roberts St., foundation, $422,352
Stoutland Construction, 801 Broadway, commercial remodeling, $250,000
Meridian Commercial Construction, 4770 S. Amber Valley Parkway, new commercial, $302,000
Meridian Commercial Construction, 4770 S. Amber Valley Parkway, parking lot, $69,550
1254 3rd St. N., garage, $25,000
Waters Construction, 1201 S. Westrac Drive, commercial remodeling, $128,000
Olaf Anderson Construction, 225 4th St. N., public building, $19,324,350
Olaf Anderson Construction, 225 4th St. N., parking lot, $405,000
Clarion Construction Inc., 4950 13th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $260,000
Darin Luebke Contracting, 178 S. Prairiewood Drive, residential remodeling, $250,000
Roers Construction Inc., 2920 S. Calico Drive, new multiple, $1,352,000
Roers Construction Inc., 2900 S. Calico Drive, new multiple, $1,352,000
Roers Construction Inc., 2860 S. Calico Drive, new multiple, $1,352,000
Roers Construction Inc., 2840 S. Calico Drive, new multiple, $1,352,000
Syncorp Inc., 3441 45th St. S., commercial remodeling, $100,000
Viking Homes, 5827 S. Autumn Drive, new residential, $340,000
94 18th Ave. N., residential remodeling, $42,500
1607 7th St. S., residential remodeling, $25,000
Best Choice Construction, 3644 S. Cordova Loop, new residential, $200,000
Best Choice Construction, 3638 S. Cordova Loop, new residential, $200,000
701 N. University Drive, commercial remodeling, $20,000
West Fargo
Morgan Forness, 2101 19th Ave. N.W., residential remodeling, $71,300
Norsk Builders, 908 Riverwood Drive, foundation, $120,000
Monarch Homes, 3831 E. Reserve Drive, residential remodeling, $32,000
Ed Sheely, 2009 5th St. E., residential remodeling, $30,000
Heritage Homes, 2608 E. McLeod Drive, new residential, $288,000
Kava Construction, 1002 W. Main Ave., commercial, $179,750
Stone Ridge Builders, 1408 River St., new residential, $450,000
Remodeling by Foss, 3163 Bluestem Drive, commercial remodeling, $88,000
Titan Homes, 2714 2nd St. E., new residential, $430,000
Gateway Building Systems, 630 9th St. N.W. #3, commercial, $570,000
PWA I, 1409 14th Ave. E., garages, $76,400
PWA I, 1415 14th Ave. E., garages, $63,600