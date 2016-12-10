New businesses (Dec. 10, 2016)

Mulvihill worked as a massage therapist in Fargo and Moorhead before becoming head of the massage department at Globe University. He is a Young Living essential oil independent distributor, which he uses during massages. The business shares space with Mulvihill's wife, Kristi Mulvihill, who owns BodySava — massage therapy, yoga studio and alternative healing center — in Moorhead.

Services offered by Therapeutic Massage by Toby include Swedish/relaxation massage, migraine/headache relief, Thai massage, lymphatic drainage massage, craniosacral therapy, medical massage, sports and movement massage, myofascial massage, prenatal/pregnancy massage and emotional recovery massage. Also available are home-call massage, event chair massage and office/corporate visits.

Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and by special appointment. For more information, call (701) 238-6502, email massagebytoby@yahoo.com or visit www.massagebytoby.com.

Good Vibration Reiki opens in Fargo

Good Vibration Reiki has opened inside the Fargo Spine and Rehabilitation Chiropractic office, 3222 28th St. S., Fargo.

The business is owned by Margaret Schneider, who earned a Usui Reiki Master certificate in 2003. She is reiki, access consciousness bars and tapping certified. For more information, call the office (701) 232-4770, her cell (218) 779-6145.

Massage and Energy Therapy with Sarah opens

Massage and Energy Therapy with Sarah has opened at 1612 29th Ave. S., Moorhead.

Owner Sarah Hrichena has been working as a licensed massage therapist for 14 years.

Hrichena is a licensed massage therapist and is certified in integrated energy therapy, reiki and angel messages.

For more information, call Sarah Hrichena at (701) 367-7466.