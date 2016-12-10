Contributions (Dec. 10, 2016)

The pilot program will focus on 11 individual school buildings, while offering professional learning opportunities to all education co-op member school staff, creating the potential to reach over 30 percent of the K-12 student population in the state of North Dakota.

Participating pilot schools include: Barnes County North, Bennett Elementary (Fargo), Carl Ben Eielson Middle School (Fargo), Central Cass, Griggs County Central, LE Berger Elementary (West Fargo), Liberty Middle School (West Fargo), Litchville-Marion, Maple Valley Elementary, Montpelier and Sheyenne High School (West Fargo).

About $40,000 of the grant will be used to buy 10 sets of 24 new wearable technology devices and software to be used by the participating school's physical education staff, plus required training for school staff.

The devices and software, made by Interactive Health Technologies, make up the Whole State Solution "IHT Spirit System." The IHT Spirit software platform is the only program available that will enable teachers to measure the impact of all components of their curriculum at the student, classroom, building, district and state levels.

The remaining grant funds will support professional learning opportunities the education co-op will coordinate for participating schools such as active recess and Classroom trainings, and smarter lunchrooms trainings.

For more information, visit www.ndseec.com/healthyschools.