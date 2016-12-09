Justin Rohe, district manager for the Michigan-based chain, said construction recently began to convert the leased space.

Domino's has four restaurants in the community at 1109 19th Ave. N. and 1700 32nd Ave. S. in Fargo, 207 21st St. S. in Moorhead and 1380 9th St. E. in West Fargo. Rohe said the fifth location will better serve customers in central Fargo, a territory that's now on the delivery fringes of the chain's other restaurants.

"Our customer base in that central part, they get the least amount of good service out of any of our areas because they're the farthest distance for all our stores," he said.

Like the other Domino's in Fargo-Moorhead, the new restaurant is owned by Sue Graves, Rohe said.