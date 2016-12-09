Inside Business: Domino's Pizza plans to open fifth F-M restaurant
FARGO—Domino's Pizza will soon open its fifth restaurant in the community.
The delivery and carryout pizza chain tentatively plans to open its newest location by Jan. 1 at 1531 S. University Drive in the Southside Center strip mall, taking the place of a former Verizon Wireless store.
Justin Rohe, district manager for the Michigan-based chain, said construction recently began to convert the leased space.
Domino's has four restaurants in the community at 1109 19th Ave. N. and 1700 32nd Ave. S. in Fargo, 207 21st St. S. in Moorhead and 1380 9th St. E. in West Fargo. Rohe said the fifth location will better serve customers in central Fargo, a territory that's now on the delivery fringes of the chain's other restaurants.
"Our customer base in that central part, they get the least amount of good service out of any of our areas because they're the farthest distance for all our stores," he said.
Like the other Domino's in Fargo-Moorhead, the new restaurant is owned by Sue Graves, Rohe said.