The local business, which started as a downtown food truck and opened its first restaurant at 3402 13th Ave. S. in March 2014, also has a restaurant in downtown Fargo's Black Building.

Romo said he originally wanted to keep Romo's separate from the new north Fargo space, intending to open a breakfast place there.

Instead, he's combining the two spaces to make room for a full kitchen, something he hasn't had at any Romo's location so far. He said the restaurant will now be able to offer a "full menu of Mexican" and make entrees such as steak, seafood and more in addition to the burritos, quesadillas and sandwiches the eatery now serves.

While he said he'd like to open the expanded north Fargo Romo's as soon as possible, he still needs some approvals from the city. Romo said he hopes it's open by the end of the year.

He also plans to add breakfast hours and a breakfast menu at the north Fargo location a month or two after the expansion is done.