    Inside Business: Romo's Tacos expanding its north Fargo restaurant, menu

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 4:30 p.m.
    Rodolfo Romo laughs while posing for a portrait in July 2014 at Romo's Tacos in downtown Fargo. The Romo's Tacos location in north Fargo, 1100 19th Ave. N., will soon expand and add to its menu. Forum file photo

    FARGO—Romo's Tacos will soon expand its restaurant and menu in north Fargo.

    Owner Rodolfo Romo said earlier this week that renovations are nearly complete in an additional strip mall space that will be joined to his existing restaurant at 1100 19th Ave. N. He said the interior wall dividing the two units was scheduled to be knocked down this week.

    The local business, which started as a downtown food truck and opened its first restaurant at 3402 13th Ave. S. in March 2014, also has a restaurant in downtown Fargo's Black Building.

    Romo said he originally wanted to keep Romo's separate from the new north Fargo space, intending to open a breakfast place there.

    Instead, he's combining the two spaces to make room for a full kitchen, something he hasn't had at any Romo's location so far. He said the restaurant will now be able to offer a "full menu of Mexican" and make entrees such as steak, seafood and more in addition to the burritos, quesadillas and sandwiches the eatery now serves.

    While he said he'd like to open the expanded north Fargo Romo's as soon as possible, he still needs some approvals from the city. Romo said he hopes it's open by the end of the year.

    He also plans to add breakfast hours and a breakfast menu at the north Fargo location a month or two after the expansion is done.

    Ryan Johnson

    Ryan Johnson has been a reporter for The Forum since 2012 and previously wrote for the Grand Forks Herald.

    RMJohnson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5587
