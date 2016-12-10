Bankruptcies (12-10-16)

Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

Nichole M. Stallman, Fargo, Chapter 7

Phillip C. Prescott, Dickinson, Chapter 7

Scott A. Hoggarth, Jamestown, Chapter 12

Ted Jonathan Schnaible and Trina Jean Schnaible, Bismarck, Chapter 7

Paul Ward Gilbertson and Paula Carol Gilbertson, Reynolds, Chapter 7

Nicholas Evan Fletcher, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

Julie Lynn Hanson, Sharon, Chapter 13

Daniel Olivarez, Jr. and Alice Olivarez, Grafton, Chapter 7

Larissa Dale, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota

Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

Dwayne L Totzauer, Laporte, Chapter 7

Judith Ann Helle, Ashby, Chapter 7

Pamela Coners, Alexandria, Chapter 7