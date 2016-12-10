Bankruptcies (12-10-16)
Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.
Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.
Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.
Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota
Nichole M. Stallman, Fargo, Chapter 7
Phillip C. Prescott, Dickinson, Chapter 7
Scott A. Hoggarth, Jamestown, Chapter 12
Ted Jonathan Schnaible and Trina Jean Schnaible, Bismarck, Chapter 7
Paul Ward Gilbertson and Paula Carol Gilbertson, Reynolds, Chapter 7
Nicholas Evan Fletcher, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Julie Lynn Hanson, Sharon, Chapter 13
Daniel Olivarez, Jr. and Alice Olivarez, Grafton, Chapter 7
Larissa Dale, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota
Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.
Dwayne L Totzauer, Laporte, Chapter 7
Judith Ann Helle, Ashby, Chapter 7
Pamela Coners, Alexandria, Chapter 7