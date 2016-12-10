Search
    Bankruptcies (12-10-16)

    By Forum staff reports Today at 5:45 a.m.

    Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.

    Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.

    Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

    Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

    Nichole M. Stallman, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Phillip C. Prescott, Dickinson, Chapter 7

    Scott A. Hoggarth, Jamestown, Chapter 12

    Ted Jonathan Schnaible and Trina Jean Schnaible, Bismarck, Chapter 7

    Paul Ward Gilbertson and Paula Carol Gilbertson, Reynolds, Chapter 7

    Nicholas Evan Fletcher, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Julie Lynn Hanson, Sharon, Chapter 13

    Daniel Olivarez, Jr. and Alice Olivarez, Grafton, Chapter 7

    Larissa Dale, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota

    Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

    Dwayne L Totzauer, Laporte, Chapter 7

    Judith Ann Helle, Ashby, Chapter 7

    Pamela Coners, Alexandria, Chapter 7

