Professional development (Dec. 10, 2016)

Maynard earns AIF credential

Jeffery Maynard with BancWest Investment Services in Fargo has earned the AIF Credential, which qualifies him to provide group retirement plan services to existing comprehensive wealth management services for business owners.

Investment Fiduciary designation represents a thorough knowledge of an ability to apply the fiduciary practices. Maynard has been with BancWest Investment Services for 15 years.

Michelle Aarsvold earns designation

Michelle Aarsvold of Park Co. Realtors in Fargo has been awarded the Certified Residential Specialist Designation by the Council of Residential Specialists.

Realtors who receive the CRS designation have earned the highest credential awarded to residential agents, manager and brokers. They have completed advanced courses and have demonstrated professional expertise in the field of residential real estate. Only 3 percent of real estate agents nationwide have earned the credential.

Aarsvold joined Park Co. Realtors in 2012 and is a member of the National Association of Realtors.