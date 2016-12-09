David Harper, president of Meridian Restaurants Unlimited, said the locations will feature Burger King's latest design.

"The one in Moorhead will have a whole new image, which is actually a look I haven't seen before," he said. "West Fargo will be similar as far as the look. It's the latest and greatest image from Burger King."

Meridian Restaurants owns several Burger Kings in Fargo-Moorhead as well as restaurants in Bismarck, Grand Forks and Fergus Falls, Minn.

Harper said this market has served the company well.

"It's a great market for us," he said. "We are investing here because we want to provide a great dining atmosphere and facility for our guests."