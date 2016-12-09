Every building has lighting and window treatments, the 26-year veteran of the industry said. In his modern building, even those minor components showcase the latest technology—from several different styles of motorized blinds to the low-voltage outdoor lighting near a weather-resistant TV.

"I've always had a vision of going through and making sure that clients are educated on what they have," he said. "There's no better way to do it than put everything in its exact environment and let them come in at that point, touch it and feel it."

Interactive space

Everything around the showroom shows off the the latest products on the market, Schaff said.

A tiled wall includes a waterproof in-wall TV that's meant for a kitchen or bathroom, while in-ceiling speakers are connected in the ceiling, letting customers test out different options and choose what works best for their needs.

The same goes with everything else, whether it's audio system racks, networking systems, TV mounts, or security and smart home sensors and touchpads.

Even the bathroom mirror can be turned on, revealing a crisp TV screen built into the mirror itself.

But Schaff said he also wants customers to learn how much they want—or actually need—to spend on technology.

One part of the showroom is dedicated to a large screen on the wall with two projectors. While it comes in handy so patrons can test subwoofers and speakers, it also lets them see the image quality difference between a $2,000 projector system and a $10,000 unit.

The company's conference room also makes it easy to test teleconferencing systems, he said.

"They can see if they want to spend a couple hundred dollars on a video conferencing system or if they want to spend $40,000 on a conferencing room system," he said. "It's really designed to fit their needs."

Because technology changes all the time, Schaff said the showroom was built to be easily adapted. He can even replace entire displays. As the summer approaches, for example, the company will showcase more technology for patios and other outdoor living areas.

The building also has a workshop area for technicians and a warehouse, which he said will become even more important once the business launches its online shop. Schaff also purchased the adjoining lot, and said he expects to expand to a second building on the site within the next two years.

Business profile

What: TrinSPIN Inc.

Where: 5625 51st Ave. S., Fargo

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Contact: (701) 361-0358

Online: www.trinspin.com