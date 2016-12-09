Radisson Hotel in Fargo changes hands

Sandi Adams, doing business as BDH Hotel Ventures, sold the property on Friday, Dec. 2. Further details of the sale were not disclosed.

Adams was a partner in AKA Hotel Ventures when it bought the hotel in 2003. She became general manager in 2005 and assumed full ownership in 2015.

In 2007, she began a $6 million remodel of the hotel that was built in 1985.

"It was just a property that really needed to be upgraded. The hotel is a landmark in Fargo and I wanted it to have that city feel," she said. "I think it was good timing. ... I think it would have been done anyway, but it was perfect with the whole revitalization of downtown."

She said the decision to sell now was bittersweet.

"I have worked hard and put a lot into the hotel. Blood, sweat and tears. It's a bittersweet thing to sell." she said. "I worked a lot of years with the employees there. They became like family to me. That's the bitter part of this. The sweet part is that I want to do something new. I have been working a lot of years being on call 24/7."

Adams said she plans to focus on real estate acquisitions and development, both here and out of state.

She wishes the new owners continued success with the hotel.

"I can't see why they wouldn't. It's a beautiful hotel in downtown Fargo," she said. "I know there is some talk of new hotels coming in, but that certainly isn't going to take away from the Radisson."