Reuse businesses in the spotlight at Glyndon meeting

ReUSE Minnesota launched in 2012 with the help of a grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, according to Madalyn Cioci, a ReUSE board member and MPCA waste prevention specialist. Its goal, she said, is to help reuse, repair and rental businesses in the state connect.

While "green" jobs might sound high-tech, Cioci said the organization helps residents and businesses understand that's not necessarily the case, whether it's a thrift store or a small-engine repair shop.

"In some ways, reuse is that fundamental green job," she said. "People have been having flea markets and consignment shops and used bookstores for years, and they've flown under the radar in terms of their environmental importance."

ReUSE Minnesota will sponsor a free meetup for reuse businesses at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Glyndon Community Center.

Making connections

Reuse might not get equal billing with recycling, but Cioci said it's booming in Minnesota.

An MPCA analysis found reuse in the state led to 45,840 direct jobs in 2011. That number declined slightly by 2015 to 45,538, but over that period of time, sales jumped from $4 billion to $10.26 billion.

Cioci said broad factors could be at play. During the Great Recession, the nation saw an uptick in the opening of secondhand stores even while many retail stores struggled as consumers wanted to save money. Long after the recession ended in 2009, that trend has continued.

There's also been a rise in the "repair ethic," she said, with more people seeing value in keeping used or previously purchased products around.

Jason Jahner, donation coordinator for Moorhead's Habitat for Humanity ReStore, said the home improvement store that sells everything from used windows to appliances has boomed in recent years with the rise of the do-it-yourself ethic that's made it trendy to repurpose things.

"For us over at the ReStore, I'd say the last two to three years has just really started to take off," he said.

Even with increased sales and donations, Jahner said the mission of ReUSE Minnesota could help ReStore do even more.

For example, Cioci said some thrift stores in the Twin Cities at one time didn't accept non-working bikes because they didn't know how to repair them. But when they were connected to bike refurbishers, thrift stores were able to steer these donations to businesses that wanted them.

Jahner said there could be partnerships like that at ReStore, especially with broken appliances, but it's hard to know about other reuse businesses in town.

"We don't have any volunteers or anybody that's familiar with the inner workings of a lot of that stuff, so if it doesn't work, it gets put in the metal recycler," he said. "If somebody around the community works with that stuff or works on selling that stuff too, then heck, we'd be happy to."

If you go

What: ReUSE Minnesota meetup

When: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15

Where: Glyndon Community Center, 212 Partridge Ave.

Info: To learn more, visit www.reusemn.org.