    Growing pains prompt Fargo's Center for Pain Medicine to move into bigger facility

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 3:28 p.m.
    Dr. Majid Ghazi explains Monday, Dec. 12, how a medicine pump like the one he is holding can be surgically implanted and refilled for up to six years to control back pain at the Center for Pain Medicine in Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor1 / 3
    The Center for Pain Medicine is seen Monday, Dec. 12, at 2401 41st St. S., Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor2 / 3
    Receptionist Alicia Rokusek works Monday, Dec. 12, in the lobby of the Center for Pain Medicine in Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor3 / 3

    FARGO—Majid Ghazi knew there would be high demand for the Center for Pain Medicine when it opened in September 2014, but he didn't expect such rapid growth that he would need to start looking for a bigger building just six months later.

    "It is just amazing, how did this happen within two years?" he said earlier this week during a tour of the new building at 2401 41st St. S. that opened Dec. 1.

    The practice originally opened in a 1,600-square-foot leased space in south Fargo's University Medical Center. CPM now has more room to grow: Its new clinic and outpatient surgery center is 9,000 square feet, while physical therapists PT/OT Partners leases another 3,500 square feet in the building that has space for up to five providers.

    Ghazi, who was formerly affiliated with Sanford Health and now serves as CPM's medical director, is the lone physician for now until it hires another doctor.

    He said the rapid growth of the practice and its ability to attract patients from as far away as Bismarck, Grand Forks and Bemidji, Minn., partially owes to its status as North Dakota's first independent surgery center for the practice of interventional pain management.

    There are benefits to outpatient surgery centers like this compared to a hospital, Ghazi said, including lower cost of treatment, reduced rate of infection and better patient outcomes.

    He said what has also helped it grow is its reputation, its acceptance of insurance, and the use of the latest procedures and devices for patients with spinal and neck issues with a strong focus on improving quality of life and function.

    "We found that out after we opened our center that if you provide good care, the patient will come to you," he said.

    CPM sees teenagers through 90-somethings, with patients coming in to treat headaches, injuries from accidents, spinal problems and osteoarthritis, among other conditions.

    Its partnership with fellow tenant PT/OT Partners, as well as its in-house surgery center that wasn't available at its former facility, allows patients to access physical therapy, wean off narcotic painkillers before they seek more permanent treatment options and follow up after procedures.

    The practice performs several operations to intervene with chronic pain, including implanting high-tech pain medication pumps or spinal cord stimulators that offer long-term relief for those who can't have surgery or don't respond to traditional surgery.

    Its new facility has one operating room, but Ghazi said there's room to add another and continue to grow as the practice evolves.

    Business profile

    What: Center for Pain Medicine

    Where: 2401 41st St. S., Fargo

    Phone: (701) 551-6980

    Online: www.centerforpainfargo.com

    Ryan Johnson

    Ryan Johnson has been a reporter for The Forum since 2012 and previously wrote for the Grand Forks Herald.

    RMJohnson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5587
