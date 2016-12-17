Contributions (Dec. 17, 2016)

All funds raised in the 24-hour period will help patients who need assistance with transportation, lodging and other financial hardships related to cancer treatments.

Patient volumes at the center continue to increase, and more than half of the patients treated there travel from outside Fargo-Moorhead, often traveling hours to receive care.

For more information, visit www.crowdrise.com/ChangeIn24.

Cully's Kids receives Festival of Wines donation

The Cullen Children's Foundation, known to many in the community as Cully's Kids, has received a $1,200 donation from Republic National Distributing Co. of Fargo after the Nov. 9 Festival of Wines event at the Sanctuary Event Center in Fargo.

Cullen Children' Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) charity that provides financial support for organizations supporting children's health care needs, with an emphasis on cancer. The foundation was founded by Moorhead native and National Hockey Leauge player Matt Cullen and his wife, Bridget, in 2003.

YWCA Cass Clay receives donations

Smile Care recently announced its partner for its annual Gives Back campaign: YWCA Cass Clay. Smile Care is donating 300 dental kits and collecting additional donations for women and children in need through Thursday, Dec. 22.

Outdoor Adventure Foundation receives grant

The Outdoor Adventure Foundation recently announced it received a $2,000 grant from the Fargo-Moorhead Area Foundation. The grant will be used to make outdoor dreams come true for those less fortunate.

OAF is an all volunteer 501 (c) (3) nonprofit with headquarters in Fargo.

Great Plains receives 5,500 gallons of milk

Hugo's Family Marketplace and Dean Foods in Grand Forks donated 5,576 gallons of milk to the Great Plains Food Bank on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The Land O' Lakes Dairy Pure milk was collected via donations by shoppers at Hugo's during the Great American Milk Drive in October. Hugo's and Dean Foods also contributed to the drive for a total of 5,567 gallons of milk.

Multiple deliveries will be made until all the milk is distributed, which is enough to supply 89,216 servings of milk. The milk will go to Great Plains Food Bank partner agencies and feeding programs in Grand Forks, Grafton and Jamestown in North Dakota.

Ink & Iron donates to Make-A-Wish

Jade Nielsen of Jade Presents, along with several staff members, artists and event partners recently presented Make-A-Wish North Dakota with a check for $3,300.

The donation is from the Roughrider Ink & Iron Expo held in October and was raised through the auction of one-of-a-kind helmets created by local artists.

Fargo nonprofits receive grants from RDO

RDO Equipment Co. and R.D. Offutt Co. recently announced the latest round of recipients of its Community Builder program. The program is an initiative designed to support charitable organizations the companies' employees work with, while building vibrant and prosperous communities in which they live and work.

Three organizations received grants and a total of $38,500 was awarded.

Ainsley's Angels, dedicated to the special needs community by providing opportunities for mobility and inclusion through endurance events, and Legacy Children's Foundation, which strives to help students grow and master reading and math skills, serve Fargo and were awarded grants.

A grant was also awarded to the D'Town Texans, an organization in Texas that provides mentorship to children through sports and service programs.