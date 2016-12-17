Business Digest (Dec. 17, 2016)

Foss Architecture & Interiors Inc. of Fargo was the architectural design firm for the project. Robert Ames served as principal-in-charge and Adam Peterson as design architect. ONE Building System Consultants of Fargo performed mechanical and electrical engineering design.

The Itasca Community College project achieved an IEQ Satisfaction score of 5.68, on a scale from 1 to 7, based on student responses to a post-occupancy survey regarding their classroom space.

Sanford Health Network announces scholarship

Sanford Health Network is offering a scholarship challenge to high school and post-secondary students interested in a future career in rural health care.

The Chairman's Challenge Scholarship prizes will be divided in three categories.

A $2,500 scholarship will be offered to high school students who submit a plan to attract more students into health careers in rural settings.

Undergraduate and vocational students will compete for a $3,500 scholarship.

A $4,000 scholarship will be offered to graduate students. Post-secondary students will develop a plan that advances rural health care and allows rural communities to maintain or expand services in the face of current industry changes.

All prizes are one-time scholarships.

In addition to the awards, the top submissions in all three categories will be invited to Sanford to participate in a 10-week experience to help implement their solutions. Submissions will be accepted from individuals or teams. If a group is selected, the scholarship will be divided among the members of the team.

Submissions are due Feb. 1. Winners will be announced April 5. More information is available, including application directions, by calling (605) 333-6415 or emailing chairmanschallenge@sanfordhealth.org.