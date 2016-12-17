Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    North Dakota, Minnesota bankruptcies (Dec. 17)

    By Forum staff reports Today at 4:45 a.m.

    Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.

    Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.

    Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

    Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

    Richard John Andrysiak and Lisa Jennifer Andrysiak, Minot, Chapter 7

    Kevin L Solberg and Judy A Solberg, Aneta, Chapter 7

    Derek Maurice DePauw and Amanda Lynn DePauw, Pierce, Chapter 7

    Nicholas Mark Gronseth and Jessica Marie Ostrom, Carrington, Chapter 7

    Tanya S. Andre, Minot, Chapter 7

    Joyelle Schroeder, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Jennifer Sue Duvenhage, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Curtis Wichman, Horace, Chapter 7

    Chris Lee DeLancy and Tracy Ann DeLancy, Leonard, Chapter 7

    Lonnie Lee Wertz and Lori Ann Wertz, Fargo, Chapter 13

    Paul Joseph Chilcoat, Surrey, Chapter 7

    Paul G. Monson, Jamestown, Chapter 7

    Minnesota

    Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

    Donald Robert Formanek, Moorhead, Chapter 7

    Shane Alan Talbot, Dilworth, Chapter 7

    Kerry J Keller, Alexandria, Chapter 7

    Valerie F Larson, Park Rapids, Chapter 7

    James William Thomasson and Nancy Sue Thomasson, Mentor, Chapter 13

    Jere Sherer and Denise Marie Sherer, McIntosh, Chapter 13

    Explore related topics:BusinessbankruptciesNorth Dakotaminnesota
    Advertisement
    randomness