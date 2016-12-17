North Dakota, Minnesota bankruptcies (Dec. 17)
Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.
Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.
Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.
Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota
Richard John Andrysiak and Lisa Jennifer Andrysiak, Minot, Chapter 7
Kevin L Solberg and Judy A Solberg, Aneta, Chapter 7
Derek Maurice DePauw and Amanda Lynn DePauw, Pierce, Chapter 7
Nicholas Mark Gronseth and Jessica Marie Ostrom, Carrington, Chapter 7
Tanya S. Andre, Minot, Chapter 7
Joyelle Schroeder, Fargo, Chapter 7
Jennifer Sue Duvenhage, Fargo, Chapter 7
Curtis Wichman, Horace, Chapter 7
Chris Lee DeLancy and Tracy Ann DeLancy, Leonard, Chapter 7
Lonnie Lee Wertz and Lori Ann Wertz, Fargo, Chapter 13
Paul Joseph Chilcoat, Surrey, Chapter 7
Paul G. Monson, Jamestown, Chapter 7
Minnesota
Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.
Donald Robert Formanek, Moorhead, Chapter 7
Shane Alan Talbot, Dilworth, Chapter 7
Kerry J Keller, Alexandria, Chapter 7
Valerie F Larson, Park Rapids, Chapter 7
James William Thomasson and Nancy Sue Thomasson, Mentor, Chapter 13
Jere Sherer and Denise Marie Sherer, McIntosh, Chapter 13