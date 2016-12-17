North Dakota, Minnesota bankruptcies (Dec. 17)

Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

Richard John Andrysiak and Lisa Jennifer Andrysiak, Minot, Chapter 7

Kevin L Solberg and Judy A Solberg, Aneta, Chapter 7

Derek Maurice DePauw and Amanda Lynn DePauw, Pierce, Chapter 7

Nicholas Mark Gronseth and Jessica Marie Ostrom, Carrington, Chapter 7

Tanya S. Andre, Minot, Chapter 7

Joyelle Schroeder, Fargo, Chapter 7

Jennifer Sue Duvenhage, Fargo, Chapter 7

Curtis Wichman, Horace, Chapter 7

Chris Lee DeLancy and Tracy Ann DeLancy, Leonard, Chapter 7

Lonnie Lee Wertz and Lori Ann Wertz, Fargo, Chapter 13

Paul Joseph Chilcoat, Surrey, Chapter 7

Paul G. Monson, Jamestown, Chapter 7

Minnesota

Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

Donald Robert Formanek, Moorhead, Chapter 7

Shane Alan Talbot, Dilworth, Chapter 7

Kerry J Keller, Alexandria, Chapter 7

Valerie F Larson, Park Rapids, Chapter 7

James William Thomasson and Nancy Sue Thomasson, Mentor, Chapter 13

Jere Sherer and Denise Marie Sherer, McIntosh, Chapter 13