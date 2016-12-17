Honors and officers (Dec. 17, 2016)

Çömez receives Distinguished Educator Award

Doğan Çömez, mathematics professor at North Dakota State University, was given the Distinguished Educator Award at a ceremony on Dec. 8 at the Harry D. McGovern Alumni Center.

The award is presented each year by Blue Key Honor Society members to honor an outstanding educator at NDSU for their extra interest in students and in their programs, education, field of expertise and the university.

Hayes named Women in Cable board member

Erin Hayes, director of corporate construction for Midco of Fargo, has been named a Women in Cable Telecommunications Midwest Chapter board member. Hayes will focus on outreach and begin her term Jan. 1.

Helvik earns professional designation

Bremer Wealth Management adviser Jess Helvik of Fargo recently earned the Certified Retirement Services Professional designation.