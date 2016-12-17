Hires and promotions (Dec. 17, 2016)

Aldevron hires three

Three new employees have joined Aldevron of Fargo, including Shanna Rix-Bach, Erica Dahl and Lisa Wallace. They work at the company's Fargo location.

Rix-Bach is a client relations specialist who is rejoining Aldevron, coming from General Mills in Plymouth, Minn. She previously worked at Aldevron in several management roles. Rix-Bach earned bachelor's degrees in biology and chemistry from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Dahl is a quality control analyst and earned bachelor of arts degrees in biology and chemistry from Concordia College. She previously worked as an assistant manager at Days Inn & Suites in Fargo.

Wallace joins the company as a biomanufacturing operator. She earned a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University in East Lansing. Wallace comes to Aldevron from Meijer Pharmacy in Rochester Hills, Mich.

Credit Collections Bureau promotes seven

The Credit Collections Bureau of Fargo has promoted Darlene Dell of Bismarck and Sherry Smith of Fargo to collection associate; Amber Nelson of Bismarck and Melinda Brown of Sioux Falls, S.D., to collection specialist; Chris McConnell of Sioux Falls to collection adviser; Pam Kay of Rapid City, S.D. to SR collection director level 5; and Pam Kay of Rapid City to the 4 Million Dollar Club

Jenson, Ventsch join American Crystal Sugar

Dane Jenson has accepted the position of treasury/tax coordinator at American Crystal Sugar's corporate office in Moorhead.

Jenson earned a bachelor degree in accounting from Globe University. He also has a degree in criminal justice/legal studies from Minnesota State University Moorhead. He has been employed with American Crystal Sugar since July 2013. He was most recently the shipping and logistics coordinator at the Moorhead factory.

Brad Ventsch accepted the position of shift administrator in the Moorhead factory. He started with American Crystal Sugar in February 2012 as a process technician. He was most recently the electronic controls technician in Moorhead. Ventsch has outside experience from Cass County Electric and Cypress Semiconductor. He is a Navy veteran with electronics and fire radar system training. He also attended MK92 Fire Control Radar School and has a degree in miniature and microminiature electronics repair.

Nupdal hired at Bell Bank

Sarah Nupdal has been hired as vice president/special assets manager at Bell Bank in Fargo. Nupdal earned a bachelor's degree from the University of North Dakota and a juris doctorate, cum laude, from the University of North Dakota School of Law.

TMI Hospitality hires four people

TMI Hospitality has hired four people at its Fargo office.

Amanda Miller has been hired as visual communications specialist. She joins TMI with four years of experience in graphic design. Miller earned a degree in communication art and design from Alexandria (Minn.) Technical and Community College.

Amanda Welte joins TMI as a total rewards specialist. She brings four years of combined experience in the office assistant and customer service specialist fields. Welte has a degree in business administration from North Dakota State University.

Frank Koltes has been hired as guest experience partner. Koltes joins TMI with 10 years of combined supervisor and managerial experience.

Ryan Poitra joins TMI as an accounts payable specialist. Poitra brings four years of combined managerial and cashier experience.

McWalter joins Sanford Health Broadway

Ashley McWalter recently joined the pulmonology team at the Sanford Broadway Clinic.

McWalter earned a graduate degree from the University of Wisconsin in La Crosse. She is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She specializes in pulmonology and is accepting new patients.

Vogel Law Firm names new shareholders

Vogel Law Firm of Fargo announced that Michelle Eaton Scimecca and Matthew Thompson have become shareholders in the firm.

Scimecca focuses her practice on employment-based and family-based immigration and leads Vogel's immigration practice. She joined Vogel after practicing with a boutique immigration firm in Minneapolis. She graduated from Concordia College summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and Spanish. She earned her law degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee while working as an extern for Judge John R. Tunheim of the U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, and Judge Ann Walsh Bradley of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Thompson is a business and real estate attorney in Vogel's Fargo office. His practice focuses on real property transactions, business representation, corporate governance and secured financing.

He graduated first in his class from Hamline University School of Law in St. Paul, where he was a managing editor of the Hamline Law Review, as well as the winner of a national championship in the Judge John R. Brown Admiralty Moot Court Competition. While in law school, he interned for Judge Mary A. Yunker, 10th Judicial District of Minnesota, and externed for Judge Paul A. Magnuson, U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota. He earned an undergraduate degree from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

Rogen named resource manager at Insure Forward

Kim Rogen has been promoted to global service resource manager of all Insure Forward agencies throughout Minnesota and North Dakota. Rogen started with Insure Forward in 2012 as a customer service agent.

Rogen graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a degree in finance.

Josh Rahn joins Reile's Transfer

Josh Rahn has joined Reile's Transfer and Delivery of Fargo as the organization's controller.

He is a graduate of the University of Mary with a bachelor's degree in business administration and accounting. Rahn is also a certified public accountant and a certified management accountant.

Appareo of Fargo hires three

Linda Otto has joined Appareo in Fargo as a manufacturing assembler. She previously worked at Riverside Electronics.

Jamison Wood has joined Appareo as a production planner. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of North Dakota. He previously worked in Rosemount, Minn., as a manufacturing planner.

Manawa Paul has joined Appareo as a manufacturing assembler. He previously worked at TAB Remodeling.

Becker joins Wildflowers Salon

Dani Becker has joined Wildflowers Salon, an Aveda Concept salon in Fargo, as a stylist specializing in coloring and cutting. She is a 2014 graduate of Salon Professional Academy in Fargo.

Discovery Benefits hires five, promotes one

Discovery Benefits of Fargo has hired five new employees and promoted one.

Curt Hibl started as vice president of information technology. Mariah Pederson, Thomas Leggett, Amy Mensah and Eric Baer were hired as participant services specialists.

Logan Johnson was promoted to team lead-benefits account specialist services. Johnson was hired in 2016 as a benefits account specialist. Before coming to Discovery Benefits, he worked at Verizon Wireless as a customer services representative and store manager. Johnson earned a bachelor of science degree in human resource management from North Dakota State University.