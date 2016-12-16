Look back: Businesses that came and went in 2016
If you're the type of person who likes to try new restaurants or the latest places to grab a drink, 2016 was the year for you.
That's one takeaway from a look back at businesses that opened and closed in the Fargo metro area in the past year. The list, dominated by the openings of bars and restaurants, was compiled using web traffic to determine overall interest.
Jan 29, 2016
City shuts down 'paint and sip' part of Moorhead Center Mall business
Feb 16, 2016
Uptown Gallery closing after deal falls through
Feb 17, 2016
Grazies Italian restaurant to close Saturday
Feb 17, 2016
District Waterhouse closes, but new restaurant expected to take its place
Mar 24, 2016
'Time to make the bagels': Husband, wife open new Fargo bagel shop, lunch counter
Mar 24, 2016
Flatland Brewery set to open in WF
Apr 5, 2016
New business to offer fast, healthy homemade meals
Apr 6, 2016
Beans Coffee Bar opens second location in Fargo
Apr 7, 2016
New restaurant, bar Loren Lee's to replace District Waterhouse
Apr 13, 2016
West Fargo business to close, laying off dozens of employees
May 4, 2016
Former Bison defensive end opens new gym in south Fargo
May 24, 2016
Downtown Fargo restaurant for sale
May 25, 2016
‘We’re so ready’: West Fargo’s newest bar set to open this month
May 31, 2016
Seasons at Rose Creek in Fargo closes restaurant operation
Jun 8, 2016
Paint – and drinks – now pouring at Creatively Uncorked in West Fargo
Jun 20, 2016
Former TNT's Diner in West Fargo opens under new name
Jul 5, 2016
Class action: PowerTurn uses group fitness to motivate
Jun 30, 2016
Sanctuary, a space with soul, opens its doors in downtown Fargo
Jul 20, 2016
New Moorhead taproom The Frothy Stache joins burgeoning craft beer scene
Jul 26, 2016
Deep Blue Seafood House & Market opens in Fargo
Jul 29, 2016
Downtown concert venue The New Direction to close this fall
Aug 25, 2016
Revland opens new gallery in downtown Fargo
Sep 1, 2016
Fargo Brewing Ale House comes to south Fargo
Sep 6, 2016
Health, environment motivate owners of new Fargo vegan cafe
Sep 12, 2016
New coffee shop to bring West Coast flavors to downtown Fargo
Sep 14, 2016
Brewtus' Brickhouse brings same package as Moorhead's Brickhouse Tavern
Sep 28, 2016
Old West atmosphere fills new south Fargo bar
Sep 29, 2016
A tailored tradition: Stepson to relaunch Straus for Men
Oct 12, 2016
Father, daughter open Fargo spa specializing in body sculpting, vaginal rejuvenation
Oct 17, 2016
Focusing on local beers, Front Street Taproom opening soon downtown
Oct 18, 2016
New tea store opens in West Fargo
Oct 18, 2016
New kitchen boutique adds to bustling downtown Fargo block
Nov 21, 2016
Perla's Fresh Mexican reopens in former Peoples Organic Cafe location
Nov 23, 2016
'Good times, cold beer and great food': Wild Bill's Sports Saloon to open Dec. 5
Nov 24, 2016
Speak Easy owner sells Moorhead restaurant
Dec 1, 2016
F-M News to close; owner says strip mall to be demolished
Dec 6, 2016
Downtown Fargo restaurant Sazerac Alley closing for rebranding, concept change
Dec 9, 2016
Moorhead hotel owner says construction is to blame for recent closure