    Look back: Businesses that came and went in 2016

    By Kris Kerzman Today at 5:58 a.m.
    Fargo Brewing Co. taps at its taproom Ale House in south Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

    If you're the type of person who likes to try new restaurants or the latest places to grab a drink, 2016 was the year for you.

    That's one takeaway from a look back at businesses that opened and closed in the Fargo metro area in the past year. The list, dominated by the openings of bars and restaurants, was compiled using web traffic to determine overall interest.

    Jan 29, 2016

    City shuts down 'paint and sip' part of Moorhead Center Mall business

    Feb 16, 2016

    Uptown Gallery closing after deal falls through

    Feb 17, 2016

    Grazies Italian restaurant to close Saturday

    Feb 17, 2016

    District Waterhouse closes, but new restaurant expected to take its place 

    Mar 24, 2016

    'Time to make the bagels': Husband, wife open new Fargo bagel shop, lunch counter

    Mar 24, 2016

    Flatland Brewery set to open in WF

    Apr 5, 2016

    New business to offer fast, healthy homemade meals

    Apr 6, 2016

    Beans Coffee Bar opens second location in Fargo

    Apr 7, 2016

    New restaurant, bar Loren Lee's to replace District Waterhouse 

    Apr 13, 2016

    West Fargo business to close, laying off dozens of employees

    May 4, 2016

    Former Bison defensive end opens new gym in south Fargo

    May 24, 2016

    Downtown Fargo restaurant for sale

    May 25, 2016

    ‘We’re so ready’: West Fargo’s newest bar set to open this month

    May 31, 2016

    Seasons at Rose Creek in Fargo closes restaurant operation

    Jun 8, 2016

    Paint – and drinks – now pouring at Creatively Uncorked in West Fargo

    Jun 20, 2016

    Former TNT's Diner in West Fargo opens under new name

    Jul 5, 2016

    Class action: PowerTurn uses group fitness to motivate

    Jun 30, 2016

    Sanctuary, a space with soul, opens its doors in downtown Fargo

    Jul 20, 2016

    New Moorhead taproom The Frothy Stache joins burgeoning craft beer scene

    Jul 26, 2016

    Deep Blue Seafood House & Market opens in Fargo

    Jul 29, 2016

    Downtown concert venue The New Direction to close this fall

    Aug 25, 2016

    Revland opens new gallery in downtown Fargo

    Sep 1, 2016


    Fargo Brewing Ale House comes to south Fargo

    Sep 6, 2016

    Health, environment motivate owners of new Fargo vegan cafe

    Sep 12, 2016

    New coffee shop to bring West Coast flavors to downtown Fargo

    Sep 14, 2016

    Brewtus' Brickhouse brings same package as Moorhead's Brickhouse Tavern

    Sep 28, 2016

    Old West atmosphere fills new south Fargo bar

    Sep 29, 2016

    A tailored tradition: Stepson to relaunch Straus for Men

    Oct 12, 2016

    Father, daughter open Fargo spa specializing in body sculpting, vaginal rejuvenation

    Oct 17, 2016

    Focusing on local beers, Front Street Taproom opening soon downtown

    Oct 18, 2016

    New tea store opens in West Fargo

    Oct 18, 2016

    New kitchen boutique adds to bustling downtown Fargo block

    Nov 21, 2016

    Perla's Fresh Mexican reopens in former Peoples Organic Cafe location

    Nov 23, 2016

    'Good times, cold beer and great food': Wild Bill's Sports Saloon to open Dec. 5

    Nov 24, 2016

    Speak Easy owner sells Moorhead restaurant

    Dec 1, 2016

    F-M News to close; owner says strip mall to be demolished

    Dec 6, 2016

    Downtown Fargo restaurant Sazerac Alley closing for rebranding, concept change

    Dec 9, 2016

    Moorhead hotel owner says construction is to blame for recent closure

