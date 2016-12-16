Look back: Businesses that came and went in 2016

That's one takeaway from a look back at businesses that opened and closed in the Fargo metro area in the past year. The list, dominated by the openings of bars and restaurants, was compiled using web traffic to determine overall interest.

For our complete coverage of local business, head here.

Jan 29, 2016

City shuts down 'paint and sip' part of Moorhead Center Mall business

Feb 16, 2016

Uptown Gallery closing after deal falls through

Feb 17, 2016

Grazies Italian restaurant to close Saturday

Feb 17, 2016

District Waterhouse closes, but new restaurant expected to take its place

Mar 24, 2016

'Time to make the bagels': Husband, wife open new Fargo bagel shop, lunch counter

Mar 24, 2016

Flatland Brewery set to open in WF

Apr 5, 2016

New business to offer fast, healthy homemade meals

Apr 6, 2016

Beans Coffee Bar opens second location in Fargo

Apr 7, 2016

New restaurant, bar Loren Lee's to replace District Waterhouse

Apr 13, 2016

West Fargo business to close, laying off dozens of employees

May 4, 2016

Former Bison defensive end opens new gym in south Fargo

May 24, 2016

Downtown Fargo restaurant for sale

May 25, 2016

‘We’re so ready’: West Fargo’s newest bar set to open this month

May 31, 2016

Seasons at Rose Creek in Fargo closes restaurant operation

Jun 8, 2016

Paint – and drinks – now pouring at Creatively Uncorked in West Fargo

Jun 20, 2016

Former TNT's Diner in West Fargo opens under new name

Jul 5, 2016

Class action: PowerTurn uses group fitness to motivate

Jun 30, 2016

Sanctuary, a space with soul, opens its doors in downtown Fargo

Jul 20, 2016

New Moorhead taproom The Frothy Stache joins burgeoning craft beer scene

Jul 26, 2016

Deep Blue Seafood House & Market opens in Fargo

Jul 29, 2016

Downtown concert venue The New Direction to close this fall

Aug 25, 2016

Revland opens new gallery in downtown Fargo

Sep 1, 2016



Fargo Brewing Ale House comes to south Fargo

Sep 6, 2016

Health, environment motivate owners of new Fargo vegan cafe

Sep 12, 2016

New coffee shop to bring West Coast flavors to downtown Fargo

Sep 14, 2016

Brewtus' Brickhouse brings same package as Moorhead's Brickhouse Tavern

Sep 28, 2016

Old West atmosphere fills new south Fargo bar

Sep 29, 2016

A tailored tradition: Stepson to relaunch Straus for Men

Oct 12, 2016

Father, daughter open Fargo spa specializing in body sculpting, vaginal rejuvenation

Oct 17, 2016

Focusing on local beers, Front Street Taproom opening soon downtown

Oct 18, 2016

New tea store opens in West Fargo

Oct 18, 2016

New kitchen boutique adds to bustling downtown Fargo block

Nov 21, 2016

Perla's Fresh Mexican reopens in former Peoples Organic Cafe location

Nov 23, 2016

'Good times, cold beer and great food': Wild Bill's Sports Saloon to open Dec. 5

Nov 24, 2016

Speak Easy owner sells Moorhead restaurant

Dec 1, 2016

F-M News to close; owner says strip mall to be demolished

Dec 6, 2016

Downtown Fargo restaurant Sazerac Alley closing for rebranding, concept change

Dec 9, 2016

Moorhead hotel owner says construction is to blame for recent closure