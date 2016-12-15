Search
Lady Antebellum, Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, more added to WE Fest lineup

    Tell us: Is your office paying it forward this holiday season?

    By Forum staff reports Today at 12:50 p.m.
    Anita Fladland of Park Co./GMAC Real Estate, 28 10th St. N., Fargo, takes a donation from a drive-through motorist Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2003 in the company's south parking lot. File photo. Bruce Crummy / The Forum

    Are people in your office passing the hat to raise money for a co-worker or a charity in need this holiday season? Did the workers in your office get together to ring the bell for the Salvation Army Kettle Drive or purchase gifts for kids as part of FirstLink's Giving Tree of Hope? If so, reporter Angie Wieck would like to talk with you for an upcoming story about workplace charity. Contact her at (701) 241-5501 or email her at awieck@forumcomm.com.

