Werner Electric Supply now has an 18,000-square-foot distribution center at 100 36th St. S., one of the two buildings in the new Butler Business Park complex that replaced the former Butler Machinery site at the southeast corner of Main Avenue and Interstate 29.

The company, with headquarters in Appleton, Wis., was founded in 1948. It has 10 locations in Wisconsin, one in Michigan and a second North Dakota office in Bismarck that opened in May.

Its new Fargo distribution center will hold more than 4,500 products and $1 million of inventory, according to a news release.