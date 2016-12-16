Search
    Inside Business: Werner Electric Supply opens branch in Fargo's new Butler Business Park

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 7:47 p.m.
    Werner Electric Supply has opened a branch at 100 36th St. S. in Fargo's new Butler Business Park. Werner Electric Supply / Special to The Forum

    FARGO—A business-to-business electric materials supplier that's a regional distributor of Siemens products recently opened a branch in Fargo.

    Werner Electric Supply now has an 18,000-square-foot distribution center at 100 36th St. S., one of the two buildings in the new Butler Business Park complex that replaced the former Butler Machinery site at the southeast corner of Main Avenue and Interstate 29.

    The company, with headquarters in Appleton, Wis., was founded in 1948. It has 10 locations in Wisconsin, one in Michigan and a second North Dakota office in Bismarck that opened in May.

    Its new Fargo distribution center will hold more than 4,500 products and $1 million of inventory, according to a news release.

    Ryan Johnson

    Ryan Johnson has been a reporter for The Forum since 2012 and previously wrote for the Grand Forks Herald.

    RMJohnson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5587
