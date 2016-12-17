Minnesota took four spots in the top 10, with Mankato ranked first for its 708 average score. Rochester, which ranked second, also had an average score of 708, followed by third-place Minneapolis (707) and sixth-place Duluth (703).

South Dakota also showed up in the top 10 this year, with Sioux Falls ranking seventh for its credit score of 703.

The rest of the top 10 was claimed by Wisconsin cities Green Bay, Wausau, La Crosse and Madison.

The national average among the more than 200 cities in the report was 673, up from 669 last year and closing in on the 2007 average of 679.

The worst-performing states in this year's report were generally in the South, including Mississippi, Georgia, Texas and Louisiana, while Riverside, Calif., had the fourth-worst average score of 632.

For more information, visit www.livecreditsmart.com.