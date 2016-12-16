The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission's commercial boardings report for the month, released Wednesday, Dec. 14, showed Hector recorded 31,086 boardings in November, up from 29,640 in November 2015.

Three other commercial airports in the state also saw increases for the month. Devils Lake posted a 26 percent increase to 470 passengers, and Jamestown's 932 boardings were up about 33 percent compared to last year. Bismarck was up by the most passengers, gaining 3,105 boardings to a monthly total of 24,283, which was up about 15 percent compared to last year.

Added together, North Dakota's eight airports posted a drop of 1.8 percent for the month, with decreases reported in Dickinson (54 percent), Williston (22 percent), Minot (14 percent) and Grand Forks (10 percent).

Year-to-date boardings in the state are down more than 11 percent, or 121,150 boardings. Only the Jamestown, Devils Lake and Bismarck airports had more boardings for the year by the end of November than during the same time in 2015, while Fargo was down about 9 percent.