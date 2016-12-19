Until recently, her answer was always "No."

"Now I would say, without a doubt, that I will because I can't imagine not having it in my life," Danz said.

That's just what Greg Danz wants to hear.

"I guess I would be thrilled if Zandbroz was still here," he said when asked last week what he hoped for the store over the next 25 years. "That would mean my daughter, and maybe my son and daughter-in-law, kept it going."

His other wish would be to get Louise Erdrich to read at the store.

The author and native of Wahpeton, N.D., has visited Zandbroz many times, but she has never read her poetry or from her novels there.

"She's one of our favorite writers. She's one of ours. She's a North Dakotan," he said.

'Getting in on the ground floor'

Greg and Jeff Danz were working for their dad and living in Sioux Falls, S.D., when they first decided to go into business together. They had both recently purchased and fixed up old houses and decided to try their hand at doing the same with a retail store along Phillips Avenue downtown. They opened Zandbroz Variety there in 1989.

Danz said they each had a say in the merchandise. His passion was books. His brother had an affinity for fine pens, and their wives loved jewelry and home decor.

"We just did all the things we liked and we tried to put together things we thought complimented each other," Danz said.

They opened the Fargo store in December of 1991. (They quip that they've been "making downtown fun since '91.") Again, they chose an older downtown building.

Danz said it was partly because that's what they could afford, but the brothers also believed downtowns would come back one day.

"We thought we'd be getting in on the ground floor, and I think to some degree we were right," he said.

Danz helped kick-start development in downtown Fargo. He was a member of the committee that pushed for the Broadway Streetscape Project in 2002 that included the installation of benches, ornamental fences, decorative brick pavers and flower baskets.

"They (the city) along with the property owners made an investment. I think that was kind of the turning point," he said.

Books are back

Josie Danz said the last three years have been their best for book sales. It's not something she would have thought possible a few years ago.

"I think people had this fear that books were going to go away with the e-readers and the Nooks and the Kindles," she said. "No. For us, it's only gotten stronger."

Another hot seller over the years has been magnetic poetry. Greg Danz said they've carried it since they opened. He expected the appeal to eventually wear off.

"You'd think everyone who wants it must have it by now," Josie Danz said.

Window shopping

Zandbroz has always been known for its elaborate window displays, and Greg Danz gives all the credit to his wife.

"My wife, Renee, is an integral part of the store. Through all these years, good years and bad years, the one constant has been Renee and that she has always made our store interesting to look at," he said. "If we had to pay Renee by the hour for what she does, we wouldn't be able to do it. Renee is an artist and this is an outlet for her where people get to see her creativity on display."