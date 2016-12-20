Kilbourne Group gets tax break for Black Building

The City Commission approved the application, which will save the company an estimated $206,000 in property and $5,000 in income taxes over a five-year period.

City Planner Derrick LaPoint said the exemptions will begin in a year or two once Kilbourne has met the minimum threshold of investment.

Applicants must invest more than 50 percent of the value of the property and make a minimum capital improvement investment of $40 per square foot prior to the exemption, LaPoint said.

Kilbourne Group purchased the eight-story Black Building and adjacent two-story Scan Design building from DTL Properties in January. The properties are currently valued at about $2.6 million and Kilbourne has plans for a $7.7 million renovation.

According to the application, the three-year project will be done in phases beginning with the upper office floors.

Interior work will include upgrades to the the HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems as well as asbestos remediation.

Kilbourne also plans to "right-size" the offices and add shared amenities such as conference rooms, break rooms and restrooms on each floor as well as a rooftop patio accessible from the fourth floor.

Exterior work will include a new roof. The limestone will be cleaned and restored and the brick will be repointed as necessary. The fire escape will also be replaced and the freight elevator will be converted to a handicap-accessible elevator.

The application for the tax break, approved by the City Commission on Dec. 5, states that the Black Building's original single-pane windows also need work. Because it is included on the National Register of Historic Places, the National Park Service is requiring the Kilbourne Group to research the feasibility of restoring its single-pane windows. If that's not possible, they plan to purchase custom windows from a manufacturer in St. Cloud, Minn.

New windows are also planned for the Scan Design building next door. The precast covering the second and third floors will be replaced with large windows that will improve exterior views and natural lighting.

There are currently around 65 tenants and an estimated 150 people who work in the Black Building. If the office spaces met modern design requirements, the application states it would not be unreasonable to expect 350 people working on the upper floors.

Adrienne Olson, Kilbourne's communications manager, said they hope to eventually attract 4,000 people to the building on a given day.

"Old newsletters done by the Black Building in the 1930s have captions on the photos that say 4,000 walked through the building daily. That's our goal," Olson said. "If we could do it in 1930, I think we can do it in 2017."

Olson said the Loretta Building is proof it's possible.

"When we took over the Loretta Building there were two businesses and five people working there and now there are 22 businesses and 150 people. It's very possible to bring these buildings back to life and people back through the doors," she said.