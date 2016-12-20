The SEC Small Business Advocate Act was signed earlier this month by President Barack Obama after passing the Senate and House earlier this year. Heitkamp introduced the Senate version of the bill with Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and co-sponsored by Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.

Small businesses make up about three-fifths of the private workforce in North Dakota, according to a news release from Heitkamp's office, and the law will help these businesses weigh in on federal rules that will affect private businesses.

"We can do more to level the playing field for small businesses and startups in rural America by making sure they have a seat at the table when it comes to federal rulemaking," Heitkamp said in a written statement.

The new law will create an Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation, which will operate within the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, to help small businesses advocate for rules that help them invest in companies and jobs. The bill was introduced in April.