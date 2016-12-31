Search
    Inside Business: Brudvik Law Office moves from downtown to West Fargo

    By Forum staff reports Today at 3:08 a.m.
    Brudvik Law Office has moved from downtown Fargo to a new office space in West Fargo. Special to The Forum

    WEST FARGO—A law office has moved from downtown Fargo to a space in West Fargo.

    Brudvik Law Office recently announced that it has moved to 730 13th Ave. E. and will retain its former phone number, (701) 532-1008.

    The firm, which has provided legal services in North Dakota and eastern Minnesota since 2009, previously had an office in a downtown building at 35 4th St. N.

    The eight-attorney law firm also has locations in Mayville, Hillsboro and Finley in North Dakota.

