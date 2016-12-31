Inside Business: Moorhead's Blushed Beauty Bar relocates to Fargo
FARGO—A beauty salon that's been in Moorhead since 2011 has moved to a new spot in Fargo.
Blushed Beauty Bar, which started in the Moorhead Center Mall in 2011 and has operated out of a Moorhead space at 1130 28th Ave. S. for more than two years, recently finished moving to its new spot at 3625 Lincoln St. S. east of 45th Street South.
Owner Trista Chapman said the business, which provides eyelash extensions, microblading, facials and chemical peels, waxing, nails and makeup services, has scheduled a grand opening from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, to celebrate the move.
Blushed Beauty Bar is open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturdays. For more information, visit www.blushedbeautybarfargo.com.