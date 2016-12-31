Owner Trista Chapman said the business, which provides eyelash extensions, microblading, facials and chemical peels, waxing, nails and makeup services, has scheduled a grand opening from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, to celebrate the move.

Blushed Beauty Bar is open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturdays. For more information, visit www.blushedbeautybarfargo.com.