    Inside Business: Woodrow Apartments now pre-leasing units in Fargo

    By Forum staff reports Today at 5:12 p.m.
    Work to convert the former Woodrow Wilson school building in Fargo, built in 1917 and seen here Feb. 2, 2015, into an apartment complex will wrap up in 2017. Forum file photo

    FARGO—A new apartment complex at the former Woodrow Wilson High School site is now pre-leasing and gearing up to open to tenants next year.

    Project developer Kilbourne Group recently announced that it has hired Bloomington, Minn., company Doran Management to manage and lease the new Woodrow Apartments, 1222 4th Ave. N. The development will include 34 units in the restored former school building and another 63 units in a new building.

    The news release said former Woodrow school units will be move-in ready in the early summer, while units in the new building will be available to tenants in February.

    For more information about leasing options or scheduling a tour, call (701) 566-9769.

