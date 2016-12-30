Project developer Kilbourne Group recently announced that it has hired Bloomington, Minn., company Doran Management to manage and lease the new Woodrow Apartments, 1222 4th Ave. N. The development will include 34 units in the restored former school building and another 63 units in a new building.

The news release said former Woodrow school units will be move-in ready in the early summer, while units in the new building will be available to tenants in February.

For more information about leasing options or scheduling a tour, call (701) 566-9769.