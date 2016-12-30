Inside Business: Community Living Services moving into new building
FARGO—A social services nonprofit that helps people live and work independently is moving to a new office building.
Community Living Services Inc. will officially move into a 22,000-square-foot building at 1001 28th St. S. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. It's an upgrade from the 15,000-square-foot facility CLS has been based in since the mid-1980s at 111 N. University Drive, according to Jeff Anderson, director of vocational services.
CLS, which has about 450 employees and more than 700 clients, has doubled its clientele over the past decade, Anderson said, and needs more office space.
The organization works with seniors and people with developmental disabilities, providing vocational assistance, home assistance and other services for its clients around Fargo and West Fargo.
CLS has been in the community since 1981, Anderson said.