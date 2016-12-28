The hotel at 717 4th St. N. has done just that for over 20 years now, but Halverson's son and its current managing partner, Doug Halverson, said it's time to clear up a few misconceptions people may have about the Scandia.

Many believe the 57-unit hotel is owned by Sanford Health, he said. That is not true. Nor is the hotel used exclusively by Sanford patients or employees.

In fact, Halverson is in the midst of a "top-to-bottom" renovation in hopes of making the hotel more attractive to the general public.

He's updated the lobby and remodeled the fourth-floor suites. He hopes to complete the other floors by mid-January.

Halverson admits the project was made possible, in part, by the recent sale of the Holiday Inn. When it was sold March 1, the new owners began a $7.5 million overhaul of the hotel's guestrooms and public areas.

Halverson was then able to purchase the Holiday Inn's old furniture and drapes for the Scandia. He also bought new TVs and installed new carpet.

Amenities include cable, wireless Internet, coin-operated laundry and vending machines. What it doesn't have are a restaurant and bar, but Halverson said there are plenty of downtown options within walking distance.

Amanda Edgerly, Halverson's assistant, said their rates can't be beat.

Suites with a King bed, sofa sleeper, 50-inch television, refrigerator, microwave, table and more go for $99 to $133 a night. King and double rooms range from $69 to $94 a night.

Halverson said he was motivated to do the remodel after he began using online reservation sites like Expedia to fill guestrooms. He realized the property needed a facelift in order to be competitive.

The new $494 million Sanford Medical Center slated to open next summer was also a factor.

Halverson said he believes the Roger Maris Cancer Center and a few other specialties will remain downtown, but he's not certain for how long.

Halverson said many of his guests first stayed at the Scandia because they were getting treatment at Sanford, but they come back because it's a great hotel with great service.

He described the Scandia as a "clean 1-star hotel that is changing to a modern 3-star."

"It's a clean, quiet, up-to-date hotel," he said.