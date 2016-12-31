Search
    Building Permits (12-31-16)

    By Forum staff reports Today at 2:07 a.m.

    Moorhead

    Don Engebretson Construction, 1420 19th St. S., residential remodeling, $75,000

    Kraus-Anderson Construction, 101 11th St. S., nonresidential remodeling, $250,000

    Dale Buchholz Construction, 3000 30th St. S., new multi, $1,000,000

    Dale Buchholz Construction, 3040 30th St. S., new multi, $1,000,000

    Dale Buchholz Construction, 3060 30th St. S., new multi, $1,000,000

    Sac Wireless, 800 2nd Ave. N., store, $25,000

    Bradsteen Construction, 512 9th St. N., residential remodeling, $24,950

    Fargo

    Thomsen Homes, 6694 S. Deer Creek Pkwy., new residential, $166,530

    3744 N. Aspyn Lane, residential remodeling, $40,000

    Century Builders, 1819 11th Ave. N. unit F, row houses, $119,333

    Century Builders, 1819 11th Ave. N. unit E, row houses, $119,333

    Century Builders, 1819 11th Ave. N. unit D, row houses, $119,333

    Century Builders, 1819 11th Ave. N. unit C, row houses, $119,333

    Century Builders, 1819 11th Ave. N. unit B, row houses, $119,333

    Century Builders, 1819 11th Ave. N. unit A, row houses, $119,333

    Studs to Rugs, 2486 W. Country Club Drive S., residential remodeling, $50,000

    6331 13th St. N., residential remodeling, $50,000

    Hanson Brothers Inc., 3640 N. Parker Place, new residential, $330,000

    KBW Associates Inc., 3202 7th Ave. N., commercial remodeling, $75,000

    Don Engebretson Construction, 802 14th St. N. unit 2, residential remodeling, $50,000

    Western Products, 1008 S. Southwood Drive, residential remodeling, $23,741

    Western Products, 2926 24th Ave. S., residential remodeling, $23,691

    Roers Construction Inc., 4852 S. Rocking Horse Circle, new commercial, $820,000

    Comstock Construction, 1213 N. Northern Pacific Ave., commercial remodeling, $698,400

    Casey's General Stores, 2401 45th St. S., commercial remodeling, $300,000

    Greenstone Construction Inc., 3369 45th St. S., commercial remodeling, $250,000

    Spire Custom Homes, 4575 23rd Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $500,000

    MBA Development, 1100 N. Northern Pacific Ave., commercial remodeling, $883,810

    1503-1543 S. University Drive, commercial remodeling, $165,000

    Naseth Construction, 402 23rd St. N., commercial remodeling, $23,900

    Kilbourne Construction Management, 114 Broadway, commercial remodeling, $41,500

    Your Home Improvement Company, 1702 15th Ave. S., residential remodeling, $26,653

    Hanbro Construction Inc., 2501 W. Country Club Drive unit B, residential remodeling, $35,000

    Wisconsin Lakeview Builders Inc., 3902 13th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $589,420

    407 7th Ave. S., residential remodeling, $30,000

    Red River Enterprises, 915 Broadway, residential remodeling, $20,000

    Paula Rae Homes, 3701 N. Grandwood Drive, new residential, $675,000

    Remodeling by Foss, 4725 S. Amber Valley Parkway, commercial remodeling, $30,000

    Fargo Park Board, 701 Main Ave., public building, $210,000

    Your Home Improvement Company, 1702 15th Ave. S., residential remodeling, $26,653

    2500 Broadway, commercial remodeling, $42,000

    MBA Development, 503 7th St. N., commercial remodeling, $170,000

    MBA Development, 3050 S. Sienna Drive, commercial remodeling, $55,000

    Studs to Rugs, 2554 S. Amber Valley Court, residential remodeling, $20,000

    Studs to Rugs, 1354 8th Ave. S., residential remodeling, $20,000

    Smithco Construction, 4733 S. Amber Valley Parkway, commercial remodeling, $220,000

    Footitt Homes Inc., 4649 S. Timberline Drive, garage, $105,000

    Simonson Lumber, 1411 81st Ave. S., residential remodeling, $62,355

    Dustin Brenna, 4220 17th Ave. S., residential remodeling, $32,700

    Mortenson Construction, 5225 23rd Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $8,851,462

    Countless Energy Inc., 3000 S. University Drive, commercial remodeling, $100,000

    824 9th Ave. N., residential remodeling, $20,000

    West Fargo

    Damon Gooden, 243 10½ Ave. E., residential remodeling, $35,000

    Studs to Rugs, 1441 6th St. E., residential remodeling, $25,000

    Studs to Rugs, 1906 Pentland St., residential remodeling, $35,000

    Jesse Trebil Foundation Systems, 2120 4th Ave. E., residential remodeling, $21,300

    Olson Pool & Spas, 2626 6th St. W., pool, $53,000

    Bakken Contracting, 705 13th Ave. E., commercial remodeling, $125,000

    Fiske Construction, 504 Wellington Court, residential remodeling, $30,000

