Hires and promotions (Dec. 31, 2016)

She earned an associate degree from Minnesota State Community and Technical College in business management and liberal arts. She earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Keierleber started at American Crystal Sugar in 2014 as the utility clerk at the Moorhead factory and also worked as a corporate payroll coordinator.

Cass County Sheriff's Office hires six

Deputies Ronny Albert, David Brooks, Justin Goldstein, Jenny Lammers, Jarred Nygaard and Cameron Stordahl have been hired as correctional officers with the Cass County Sheriff's Office. They will serve in the corrections division.

Brown hired as site manager at Goldmark

Chad Brown has joined Goldmark as a site manager in Fargo and has over 10 years of sales and management experience from his previous employers. He attended Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, S.D., and is pursuing a degree in business management.

Choice Financial hires Heagle

Colten Heagle recently joined Choice Financial in Fargo as an insurance agent.

Heagle has more than two years of banking experience, as well as a marketing degree from North Dakota State University.

He played for the NDSU Bison football team from 2010 to 2014 and participates in Junior Achievement and NDSU Team Makers.

Reardon joins Family HealthCare

Nicole Reardon has joined Family HealthCare in Fargo as a dentist. She completed her undergraduate education at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, earning a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry/molecular biology in 2007. She earned a doctor of dental surgery degree from the University of Minnesota in 2011, graduating with high distinction.

Following dental school, Reardon completed a general practice residency at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Several real estate agents join Berkshire Hathaway

Several real estate agents have joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties in Fargo. These licensed Realtors and support staff will concentrate on residential and commercial real estate sales in North Dakota and Minnesota.

The agents are Danielle Anderson, Deb Clark, Darrell Dahl, Mike Gillund, Jim Haarstad, Dave Hoglin, Peggy Isakson, Pat Karley, Lorraine Thompson, Kimberly Van Hal and Michael White.

Anderson began her career after graduating from North Dakota State University with a degree in public relations. She began working at Coldwell Banker First Realty real estate.

Clark has more than 30 years of real estate experience. She graduated from the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis and entered the real estate world, starting at Coldwell Banker First Realty.

Dahl is a U.S. Army veteran and worked at Aggregate Industries and Ace Ready Mix before deciding to enter real estate. Dahl is also a home inspector, owning and operating DJ's Home Inspection.

Before joining BHHS Premier Properties, Gillund was a real estate agent at Coldwell Banker First Realty. He began his career in real estate in 2005 and has been awarded as a member of the International Sterling Society and International President's Circle award for real estate sales and listings.

Haarstad has been in the real estate business for nearly 50 years. After graduating from Minnesota State University Moorhead, he worked at several brokerages, including Island Park Realty and Metro Realty, where he was a partner. He then purchased Evergreen Realty. After several years, he moved his real estate license to ERA-Encore and then Wagner Realty. Most recently, he was an agent at Coldwell Banker First Realty.

Hoglin has 17 years of experience in residential real estate. Before entering real estate, he worked in the communications and broadcasting field for many years, starting in local radio as a disc jockey before moving into television news at WDAY-ABC, KVLY-NBC and KXJB-CBS. He attended Bemidji (Minn.) State University.

Isakson earned a degree in special education from Minnesota State University Moorhead and taught special education at Fargo North High School. She then owned and operated Fleet Street Courier for 11 years. In 1998, she entered the real estate world. Isakson was named Fargo Moorhead Realtor of the Year and earned other awards.

Karley has two decades of experience in real estate. She also holds a broker associate license. Before joining BHHS Premier Properties, she worked at Coldwell Banker First Realty.

Thompson was named office coordinator and attended North Dakota State University and Rasmussen College. After graduating, she obtained a position as a surgical technologist at Sanford.

Van Hal started her real estate career with Coldwell Banker First Realty in 1987.

White joined real estate after attending North Dakota State University.

Flint Group adds two to Fargo office

Flint Group has hired Aaron Hystead as project manager and Emily Bormann as senior account manager to serve the company's network of Midwest offices.

Hystead earned a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing from North Dakota State University. He has 10 years of corporate and marketing experience. Hystead worked as a print and publication specialist at Fargo-based Scheels before joining Flint Group.

Bormann earned a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing from NDSU. Before joining Flint Group, she worked on the marketing team for Sanford Health as a marketing adviser for the Sanford Children's Hospital.